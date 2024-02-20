Evening Bulletin: From SC's Chandigarh poll verdict to Deepika's pregnancy buzz, 5 stories you must read on Feb 20

Good evening! Here are the top stories for you to read on February 20 evening. Chandigarh BJP MP Kirron Kher along with party councillors congratulating newly elected mayor Manoj Sonkar on January 30.(ANI)

SC declares AAP candidate as Chandigarh mayor poll winner

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Aam Aadmi Party's candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the winner of Chandigarh mayoral polls, setting aside the results of January 30 elections. The court said that the eight votes declared as invalid by returning officer Anil Masih have been treated as valid and in favour of the AAP candidate. The court directed Kuldeep Kumar to be elected as mayor with 20 votes. Manoj Sonkar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had defeated Kuldeep Kumar after polling 16 votes against his rival's 12 to bag the mayor's post. Sonkar, however, resigned subsequently, while three AAP councillors defected to the BJP. Full Story

'Supplied arms to Pakistan, not...': S Jaishankar's curt reply to West on Russia

Reaffirming India's defence and trade cooperation with Russia, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said the West has ‘preferred’ Pakistan over India when it comes to supplying arms. “Many Western countries have long preferred to supply Pakistan and not India. But that trend has changed in the past 10 or 15 years with the USA, for example, and our new purchases have diversified with the USA, Russia, France, and Israel, as the main suppliers,” he said. Full Story

PM Modi launches multiple development projects in Jammu, says ‘Article 370 was main hurdle’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a slew of transformative projects worth ₹32,000 crore for Jammu and Kashmir. These initiatives span a diverse array of sectors including health, education, transportation, energy, and civic infrastructure among others. During the event, the prime minister flagged off the first Electric Train in the valley and also the train service between Sangaldan station and Baramulla station. The commissioning of the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section is significant as it features the usage of Ballast Less Track (BLT) all along the route providing a better riding experience to the passengers. Full Story

Ben Stokes' desperate last-ditch move to end England's woes as all-rounder considers ending 8-month long hiatus

England have squandered a 1-0 lead in their ongoing five-match Test series in India after losing the second and third Tests. While the second Test in Visakhapatnam was a thriller and England were lauded for the way they fought, the visitors have copped a lot of criticism for the way they capitulated in the third. England lost the match in Rajkot by 434 runs, the highest margin of victory by runs for India in their Test history. A defeat in the fourth Test in Ranchi would confirm a series victory for India and it looks like England captain Ben Stokes is ready to go pull out all stops to ensure his team stay in the series, even if that means an ahead-of-schedule return to bowling. Full Story

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting their first child: Report

Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are reportedly expecting their first child. According to a source of The Week, Deepika is in her second trimester. As per the report, there were speculations that Deepika may be pregnant as she reportedly hid her midriff at the 77th BAFTA red carpet. Deepika wore a shimmery saree and custom jewellery by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the event. Ranveer Singh and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years. Full Story