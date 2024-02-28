Evening bulletin: Summons to Akhilesh, row over DMK's advertisement

Good evening! Here are the top stories in your evening news bulletin. Akhilesh Yadav has been summoned by the CBI.(PTI)

Himachal Pradesh latest news: Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday rejected some media reports that claimed that he has offered his resignation amid an existential crisis in the Congress government. Interacting with reporters, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “Neither has anyone asked for my resignation nor have I given my resignation to anyone.” Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "We will prove the majority in the assembly. We will win, the people of Himachal will win..." The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh faces an existential crisis after six of its MLAs crossed sides and are learnt to be in touch with the BJP. Adding the Congress's woes, Vikramaditya Singh announced his resignation from the state cabinet and said he has already spoken to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Read.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sensex crash today explained: On Wednesday afternoon, the 30-share Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex witnessed a major fall, as it succumbed to selling pressure, and lost 795.5 points to plummet to 72,299, the day's low. At around 2 pm, in the late trading hours of the day, the loser pack that weighed heavily on the benchmark Sensex index was led by Power Grid Corporation (shares down 3.38%), Maruti Suzuki (2.67%), IndusInd Bank (2%), Mahindra & Mahindra (1.8%) and Reliance Industries (1.7%). However, despite the development, a few companies managed to trade in green. Among these, Jindal Worldwide's stock emerged as the top gainer, with its share price climbing by an impressive 13.56%, followed by Rainbow Children's Medicare (7.95%), Ageis Logistics (6.52%), Dreamfolks Service (5.49%) and Hvaells India (4.47%). Overall, Dalal Street investors lost about ₹6 lakh crore as the market capitalisation of all BSE-listed stocks fell to ₹386 lakh crore. Read.

China rocket in Tamil Nadu ad: A fresh controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu after an advertisement for a new Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) spaceport in the southern state featuring prime minister Narendra Modi, chief minister MK Stalin, and a rocket with the flag of China appeared in leading Tamil newspapers on Wednesday. PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, took a jibe at the DMK government over the newspaper advertisement saying that the DMK government has insulted Indian science and is 'not ready' to accept India's progress in the space sector. While addressing a gathering in Tirunelveli, PM Modi said, “They are not ready to accept India's progress in the space sector and with the taxes that you pay, they give advertisements and do not even include a picture of India's space in them. They did not want to present India's space success in front of the world, they insulted our scientists, our space sector, and your tax money. Now it's high time that the DMK is punished for their deeds.” Read

CBI summons Akhilesh: The CBI has summoned Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav as a witness for questioning on Friday in illegal mining cases, five years after registering the case. In a notice issued under section 160 of CrPC, the agency asked him to appear before it on February 29 in connection with the case registered in 2019, officials said. The section allows a police officer to summon witnesses in a probe. The case pertains to the issuance of mining leases in alleged violation of e-tendering process. The Allahabad High Court had ordered the probe. It is alleged that public servants allowed illegal mining during 2012-16, when Yadav was chief minister, and illegally renewed licences despite a ban by the National Green Tribunal on mining. It is alleged that the officers allowed theft of minerals, extorted money from lease-holders and drivers. The CBI had filed seven preliminary enquiries in 2016 on the directions of the Allahabad High Court to probe the case of illegal mining of minor minerals. The agency had alleged that the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's office had cleared 13 projects in a single day, officials said. They had said Yadav, who also held the mining portfolio for sometime, had cleared 14 leases, of which 13 were cleared on February 17, 2013, in violation of e-tendering process. Read.

Navalny's funeral on March 1: The funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died earlier this month in a remote Arctic penal colony, will take place on Friday in Moscow, his spokesperson said. His funeral will be held at a church in Moscow’s southeast Maryino district on Friday afternoon, Kira Yarmysh said Tuesday. The burial is to be at a nearby cemetery. Navalny died in mid-February in one of Russia’s harshest penal facilities. Russian authorities said the cause of his death at age 47 is still unknown, and the results of any investigation are likely to be questioned abroad. Many Western leaders have already said they hold Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible for his death. Read.