Every Delhi-NCR family has one or more members with pollution-related health issues, claims survey

As the air quality in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) remains "severe", a survey report from Local Circles showed that every family in these regions have one or more members with pollution-related health issues. Thick blankets of smog continue to engulf the Delhi-NCR region as both pollution and winter levels rise.(Hindustan Times/Sunil Ghosh)

A thick blanket of smog, full of toxic pollutants, continued to shroud the national capital on Wednesday, with the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) recorded at 424 (severe), as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In fact, the PM2.5 pollutant levels in Delhi's air was 60 times the World Health Organisation's recommended daily limit. The global body recommends that the annual average level of PM2.5 should not exceed 5 μg/m3.

Pollution-related ailments

According to the Local Circles report, 75 per cent of the Delhi-NCR families have one or more members with sore throat or cough. Due to the increasing levels of pollution, 58% families have members with headache, while 50% have someone with asthma or breathing difficulty, due to the highly toxic air quality.

Within a month, families having a member with any ailment related to pollution has doubled in number, the report showed.

Families with one or members having pollution-related health issues. (Local Circles)

How are families dealing with air pollution

Air quality levels might continue to worsen or remain consistent in Delhi NCR, but that also means that the resident families are trying to minimise the negative effect it has on their health.

At least 27 per cent of families said that they use air purifiers, try to stay indoors, and increase the intake of immunity foods and drinks to deal with the highly toxic levels of pollution, the Local Circles' survey report said. Just like several senior citizens move to places with warmer temperatures during the winter season, many of the families (16 per cent) indicated that they are already travelling or planning to shift to an outstation place for some or majority of the month.

Measures families are taking to deal with the rising pollution levels. (Local Circles)

While families are trying to get on with their regular routine, wearing masks, taking immunity supplements, at least 27 per cent families said that "they will not do any of the above and just live with it (the pollution)", the report showed.

People, who can afford, are investing in smart air purifiers and similar technology to deal with the worsening air quality levels in the national capital.

GRAP-4 in Delhi-NCR

The "severe" air pollution in Delhi-NCR has prompted authorities to impose the restrictions under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The many limitations imposed under GRAP-4 include ban on diesel-powered vehicles, trucks entering Delhi from non-essential items, and online classes and work-from-home adjustments for schools and offices.

Supreme Court raps Delhi govt

Amid the worsening pollution levels, the Supreme Court recently slammed the Delhi government over the delay in enforcing Stage 4 of GRAP.

A top court bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih pointed out the delay in enforcing the curbs despite the alarming rise in the AQI levels in the national capital.

“The moment the AQI reaches between 300 and 400, stage 4 has to be invoked. How can you take risk in these matters by delaying applicability of stage 4 of GRAP,” the bench asked the AAP-led Delhi government's counsel.

In a stern statement, the apex court said that it would not allow any reduction in preventive measures under GRAP Stage-4, even if the AQI drops below 450.