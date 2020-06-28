e-paper
Every Indian should have soldiers’ resolve: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

In the 66th episode of Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “our brave soldiers have shown that they will not let any harm be done to Mother India’s pride.”

india Updated: Jun 28, 2020 12:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to Indian soldiers killed during confrontation with Chinese soldiers in the Ladakh region during a video conference with chief ministers on June 17, 2020.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to Indian soldiers killed during confrontation with Chinese soldiers in the Ladakh region during a video conference with chief ministers on June 17, 2020. (AP File Photo )
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the entire country is paying tributes to the valour and bravery of soldiers who were killed in Ladakh and is indebted to them during his Mann Ki Baat programme.

Twenty Indian soldiers, including the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, were killed on June 15 during the hours-long violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

“Just like their family members, every Indian is grieving the loss of the soldiers. The price in the sacrifices and the feeling for the country is the real strength of the country,” the Prime Minister said.

The proud parents of those soldiers killed in Ladakh, he said, also want their other sons and children to join the armed forces.

“Martyr Kundan Kumar’s father from Bihar said that he will send his grandsons to armed forces to protect the country. This is the spirit of every martyr’s family. The sacrifice of these families is worth worshipping,” he said

“Every Indian should make it their life’s goal the same resolve with which our soldiers sacrificed their lives. Our efforts should be in that direction to make the country stronger, more capable and self-reliant,” he added.

“This will be the real tribute to our martyrs.”

This is the 66th episode of the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat, the monthly radio programme.

