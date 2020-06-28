PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ highlights: ‘Learn from the experiences of your grandparents’, PM tells children

india

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 11:51 IST

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. This was the 66th address of his monthly radio programme.

Here are the key highlights from his speech:

• PM Modi said there is no reason to believe that the rest of the year 2020 will be as bad as the first half

• PM Modi said India has turned crisis to opportunities of growth previously in its long history and encouraged the citizens to make the best of 2020 despite the hardships it has presented in the first half of the year.

• PM Modi said India knows how to be friends, but also knows how to look at its enemies in the eye. He was referring to the recent incident of PLA forces trying to encroach into Indian territory in Galwan Valley, Ladakh.

• PM Modi highlighted that India and its citizens will not forget the gallant nature and valour of its armed forces. He saluted the army men for their sacrifices in Galwan Valley and said that the valiant armed personnel stationed in those frigid zones of Himalayas did not allow the intruders to tarnish the glory of Mother India.

• ‘People’s participation is necessary for any movement’, said PM Modi stressing on the current need to promote locally manufactured products while he congratulated a citizen from Assam and Tamil Nadu as they vowed to be vocal about the usage and promotion of local products.

• India needs to be strong to forge global peace and unity, said PM Modi.

• PM Modi said that as the nation is unlocking citizens need to be more alert. He advised citizens to maintain social distance, wash their hands and maintain personal hygiene in order to defeat coronavirus.

• The coal industry has also undergone a phase of unlocking said PM Modi. PM Modi said that this unlocking of the coal sector will help spur growth.

• ‘Our migrant labourers have achieved remarkable feats and we have heard stories of human excellence that inspires us to fight the pandemic’, said PM Modi.

• ‘Pandemic has taught us to value life, our familial relations and helped us rediscover ourselves’, said PM.

• ‘We need to promote India’s indoor games and we need help startups which will promote India’s indoor games. It is necessary to help India’s traditional games and step aside slightly from playing other online games as we try to be vocal about local in these fields as well’, said PM.

• PM Modi said that rainwater harvesting is necessary and a school in Rajashtan has been exemplary as it built a facility that stops wastage of close to 10,000 litres of water.

• PM Modi said that Europe and North America are importing more Indian spices in order to boost immunity as coronavirus continues to affect people across the nation.

• PM Modi asked citizens to exercise caution during the monsoon season and told them that amid the pandemic it is necessary to remain safe as monsoon gradually advances to cover the entire nation.

• PM Modi had a special request for his younger fans in his Mann Ki Baat episode. He asked children to interview their grandparents and other elderly relatives. He requested children to save these interviews on their devices. He said these video interviews can help us prepare for a better future as the experiences of the elders in any household is necessary for the growth of a young individual.