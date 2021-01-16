IND USA
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.(HT File Photo)
Everyone was eagerly waiting for this day: Gehlot on Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

Two vaccines—Covidshield, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and Covaxin, developed indigenously by Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech—are being administered in the inoculation programme.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:36 PM IST

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged people not to become complacent even as the vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was launched across the country, the second-worst affected in the world after the United States.

"Everyone was eagerly waiting for this day. Finally, the vaccine is out... It would take one to one-and-half-a-year to vaccinate everyone. Until then, we need to continue to follow Covid related protocols," Gehlot said according to news agency ANI.

Sudhir Bhandari, the principal of Jaipur’s SMS Medical College, became the first to get the Covid-19 vaccination in Rajasthan along with three other doctors--Ish Munjal, Tarun Patni, and GL Sharma.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the country’s India's vaccination drive which is aimed at inoculating 30 million health care and frontline workers in the first phase. Two vaccines—Covidshield, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and Covaxin, developed indigenously by Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech—are being administered in the inoculation programme.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and Covaxin for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for the world’s largest inoculation drive.

As he launched the vaccination drive, Modi told citizens to not fall for rumours against any of the vaccines and reassured the country that emergency use authorisation was given to two made in India vaccines only after scientists were convinced of their safety and effectiveness.

After healthcare and frontline workers, people above 50 years of age will be vaccinated and then those younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities are going to be inoculated, the government has said. The central government will bear the cost of vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase.

The drive begins on a day when the number of confirmed cases of the viral disease in the country stands at 10,542,841. However, the active cases of Covid-19 have dropped below 212,000.

Covid-19 vaccination drive hit a hurdle on the first day after the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) application developed glitches.(ANI | Representational image)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: CoWIN app develops glitch on day one

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times
Union minister Jitendra Singh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in handling the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT File Photo )
india news

World has begun to look up to India as a power to reckon with: Union minister

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Union minister Jitendra Singh said with the announcement of early lockdown by Prime Minister Modi way back in March, India was possibly the first to declare a decisive war against the pandemic.
Vartika Singh had alleged that Vijay Gupta and Rajnish Singh, the two ''aides'' of the Union minister, initially demanded ₹1 crore from her and then brought the amount down to ₹25 lakh.(Sanjeev Verma / Hindustan Times)
india news

Court to hear defamation case against Smriti Irani on January 23

PTI, Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:14 PM IST
Irani's legal counsel had in earlier hearings described the case as based on "the most bizarre and mischievous set of falsehoods" and that "political patronage" is written large on the matter.
A woman gets a dose of COVID-19 vaccine by a health worker at Civil Hospital, in Surat on Saturday. (ANI photo)
india news

Shot in the arm for health staff: From facing harassment to being 1st to get jab

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:54 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's largest vaccination drive on Saturday.
Image for representation. (Bloomberg)
india news

Some states report hurdle in vaccination as CoWIN app develops glitches

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:08 PM IST
  • Glitches were reported from some districts from states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarkhand.
A nurse holds a vial of the Covishield vaccine, developed by Oxford-Astrazeneca Plc. and manufactured by Serum Institute of India Ltd., at a vaccine center in Mumbai. (Bloomberg Photo )
india news

Launch of vaccination drive marks high point of efforts by SII, Bharat Biotech

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:47 PM IST
SII overhauled assembly lines to crank out 5,000 doses of vaccine per minute, even before the clinical trials ended.
When the police reached the jungles, the Maoists started firing and an encounter began. After firing stopped, the police found the body of a Maoist who was later identified as Saybo alias Ranu. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Maoist commander carrying a reward of 8 lakh killed in Bijapur district

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:40 PM IST
  • According to the police, the encounter took place between Kutru and Ketulnar jungles on Saturday evening.
Unusual mortality of poultry has been found in a farm as per the report received from the Mumbai-based Central Poultry Development Organisation.(PTI)
india news

Bird flu in poultry confirmed in 9 districts of Maharashtra

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:34 PM IST
Bird flu or avian influenza is spread mainly by migratory birds coming into India during winter months from between September and March.
Farmers raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Haryana-Rajasthan border. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Never said no to dialogue with govt but do not have much hope: Farm union leader

ANI, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Farm union leader Hannan Mollah said protesting farmers have decided to hold "kisan parade" on January 26 to highlight their issues
Bailey bridge at Kela Morh in Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar highway.(ANI)
india news

BRO constructs 110-feet bailey bridge at on Jammu-Srinagar highway in 60 hours

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Bailey bridge is made from portable and prefabricated steel panels that can be quickly assembled.
Dr Sandeep Nayar, the first beneficiary of Covishield vaccine, developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca Plc. and manufactured by Serum Institute of India Ltd, gestures at the BL Kapoor Super Specialty Hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. Bloomberg
india news

Covid-19 vaccination drive was successful on Day 1, says Union health ministry

Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:22 PM IST
There were 16,755 personnel involved in the vaccination drive across India as 3,351 sessions were held across the country with both the vaccines during the drive, the health ministry said.
More than 30,000 people in Norway have received the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine since late last month.(AFP)
india news

Microbiologist says Covid-19 vaccines made after in-depth study, research

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:17 PM IST
In the first phase, government and private-sector health care workers, including Integrated Child Development Services workers, will receive the vaccine.
Medical workers wait to be inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. (AFP PHOTO)
india news

In bid to meet vaccine needs of other nations, India’s neighbours to be priority

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:01 PM IST
  • As the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, there is considerable pressure on India, especially from neighbours and developing countries, to supply Covid-19 vaccines.
Covid Warriors receiving Covid-19 vaccine shots at Base Hospital Delhi Cantt.(@adgpi/Twitter)
india news

From Ladakh to Vizag, thousands of military Covid warriors get vaccine jabs

By Rahul Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:41 PM IST
  • In the Army alone, a total of 3,129 healthcare workers were vaccinated on the first day, the officials said.
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan displays a vial of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Saturday. (Bloomberg Photo )
india news

I’ll wait for my turn: Harsh Vardhan’s comeback on why he is not taking vaccine

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:15 PM IST
As many as 165,714 people received the shot on the first day, the health ministry said.
