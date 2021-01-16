Everyone was eagerly waiting for this day: Gehlot on Covid-19 vaccine roll-out
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged people not to become complacent even as the vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was launched across the country, the second-worst affected in the world after the United States.
"Everyone was eagerly waiting for this day. Finally, the vaccine is out... It would take one to one-and-half-a-year to vaccinate everyone. Until then, we need to continue to follow Covid related protocols," Gehlot said according to news agency ANI.
Sudhir Bhandari, the principal of Jaipur’s SMS Medical College, became the first to get the Covid-19 vaccination in Rajasthan along with three other doctors--Ish Munjal, Tarun Patni, and GL Sharma.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the country’s India's vaccination drive which is aimed at inoculating 30 million health care and frontline workers in the first phase. Two vaccines—Covidshield, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and Covaxin, developed indigenously by Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech—are being administered in the inoculation programme.
Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and Covaxin for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for the world’s largest inoculation drive.
As he launched the vaccination drive, Modi told citizens to not fall for rumours against any of the vaccines and reassured the country that emergency use authorisation was given to two made in India vaccines only after scientists were convinced of their safety and effectiveness.
After healthcare and frontline workers, people above 50 years of age will be vaccinated and then those younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities are going to be inoculated, the government has said. The central government will bear the cost of vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase.
The drive begins on a day when the number of confirmed cases of the viral disease in the country stands at 10,542,841. However, the active cases of Covid-19 have dropped below 212,000.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: CoWIN app develops glitch on day one
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World has begun to look up to India as a power to reckon with: Union minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court to hear defamation case against Smriti Irani on January 23
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shot in the arm for health staff: From facing harassment to being 1st to get jab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Some states report hurdle in vaccination as CoWIN app develops glitches
- Glitches were reported from some districts from states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarkhand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Launch of vaccination drive marks high point of efforts by SII, Bharat Biotech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maoist commander carrying a reward of ₹8 lakh killed in Bijapur district
- According to the police, the encounter took place between Kutru and Ketulnar jungles on Saturday evening.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu in poultry confirmed in 9 districts of Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Never said no to dialogue with govt but do not have much hope: Farm union leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BRO constructs 110-feet bailey bridge at on Jammu-Srinagar highway in 60 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination drive was successful on Day 1, says Union health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Microbiologist says Covid-19 vaccines made after in-depth study, research
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In bid to meet vaccine needs of other nations, India’s neighbours to be priority
- As the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, there is considerable pressure on India, especially from neighbours and developing countries, to supply Covid-19 vaccines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Ladakh to Vizag, thousands of military Covid warriors get vaccine jabs
- In the Army alone, a total of 3,129 healthcare workers were vaccinated on the first day, the officials said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I’ll wait for my turn: Harsh Vardhan’s comeback on why he is not taking vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox