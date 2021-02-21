Everything including agenda of House, questions, answers to become paperless: UP assembly speaker

Ahead of the presentation of 'paperless' Budget in Uttar Pradesh, the state legislative assembly speaker on Sunday said that subsequently everything including the agenda of the House, and questions and answers will become paperless.

"There is a plan to implement the e-Vidhan in all the legislative assemblies of the country. It will be implemented in Uttar Pradesh as well, and the required money for its implementation will also be paid by us. For this project, the Union Parliamentary Affairs minister has been made the nodal," UP's Legislative Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit told PTI on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh has filled all the required documents, and it is ready to ink an MoU with the Centre on this. They are moving ahead on this, and the necessary equipment have been installed, he added.

"The 'paperless' budget is a part of the e-vidhan. Now, this (budget) is going to be paperless. Subsequently, everything will be paperless. Once the e-vidhan is implemented then the agenda will also become paperless, and the question and answers will also become paperless.

"At this time, it will be only the budget, which will be paperless, rest of the things are yet to be made paperless including the agenda and copies of bills," Dixit said.

He also informed that as the finance minister will read his budget speech on his tablet and the MLAs will be able to see it on their tablets.

To a question on whether e-Vidhan will be implemented by the Monsoon Session of the Assembly, Dixit said, "Nothing can be said as of now. It may or may not be implemented. But, the Centre wants that it should be speedily implemented. We also want that it should be implemented at the earliest."

Implementation of e-Vidhan will help in putting many things including the agenda in the public domain.

"Things which the public used to know through the newspaper will be known to them rather fast. 60 per cent of cost will be borne by the Centre, while 40 per cent of the cost will be borne by the state," he said.

'e-Vidhan' is one of the 44 Mission Mode Projects (MMPs) under Digital India Programme launched by Government of India with a vision to transform the country into a Digitally Empowered Society and knowledge economy.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has been made the 'Nodal Ministry' for the implementation of e-Vidhan MMP re-designating it as National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in all the 31 States/ UTs with Legislatures on the line of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly to make the functioning of State Legislative Houses paperless.

e-Vidhan software of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha was upgraded as National eVidhan Application (NeVA), a single application covering all 39 Houses (Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha 31 Assemblies 6 Councils) to bring all the legislatures of the country together, on one platform, thereby creating a massive data depository without having the complexity of multiple applications.

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh government had asked members of the state''s legislative assembly and council to purchase tablets for a paperless budget session.

On February 2, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed that the state cabinet should hold a virtual meeting in future for which ministers must be given training.

Adityanath had said, "Modern technology is extremely helpful in performing various works quickly and in a transparent manner. Ministers should be imparted training for e-cabinet meetings at their official residence and office. Information regarding the security features for the e-cabinet meeting should be given to them."

He said the initiative will help the state cabinet go paperless.

"Efforts should also be made to make the state budget paperless on the lines of the Union Budget," he had said.

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had read out the Union Budget speech in the Lok Sabha from a tablet instead of a conventional paper document.