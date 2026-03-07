Ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of insulting martyrs over ‘Phansi Ghar’ controversy

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared before the Delhi assembly’s privileges committee on Friday in connection with the “Phansi Ghar” controversy, and later accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of attempting to “insult the martyrs” by portraying the historic “execution chamber” as a “tiffin room”. AAP also alleged that security was breached during Kejriwal’s visit as the Delhi Police did not allow his personal security officer to enter the assembly premises. (ANI)

Besides Kejriwal, former Delhi speaker Ram Niwas Goel and then deputy speaker Rakhi Birla also appeared before the committee. However, former deputy CM Manish Sisodia skipped the proceedings again, officials said.

After the meeting, Kejriwal told reporters that it was the efforts of then speaker Goel in 2022 that brought to light the existence of a “Phansi Ghar” on the assembly premises, where the British allegedly executed freedom fighters.

“Delhi is reeling under rising water bills, contaminated water, increased school fees and a pollution crisis, but the government is not discussing these issues,” the former CM said.

He said since the BJP came to power in Delhi, it has been trying to prove that the chamber was not a “Phansi Ghar” but a “tiffin room”. He said Goel had decided to inaugurate the “Phansi Ghar” only after conducting a full inquiry.

“I asked the committee to tell me what evidence they have that it was a tiffin room. They have no evidence. This clearly means that they are deliberately trying to insult freedom fighters by claiming that it was a tiffin room,” he said.

“I would have been happy if a committee of the BJP government had asked me how to fix sewers or roads, so I could share my experience with them. I just want Delhi to improve. But the BJP does not want to run Delhi. Their aim is not to work but only to do politics,” Kejriwal said.

“This happened despite Kejriwal having Z+ security due to multiple past attacks on him,” the party said.

Pradyumn Singh Rajput, chairman of the privileges committee, asked how a decision to establish a “Phansi Ghar” was taken “without any foundational facts or historical basis”.

“It is deeply concerning that those who held such high constitutional offices could not present a single factual document or piece of evidence before the committee today to support their claims,” he said.

He said the committee will now deliberate on the next course of action based on Friday’s recorded versions.

Delhi speaker Vijender Gupta said the AAP leaders have committed contempt of the house and breached privilege by repeatedly failing to appear before the committee.

“The remarks made against the committee and the Constitution are condemnable and completely unacceptable,” he added.

He noted that if the historical authenticity of the “Phansi Ghar” remains unsubstantiated, it would be appropriate to address the issue with factual clarity.