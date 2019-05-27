Ex-Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar misses CBI summons, says he’s on leave

Rajeev Kumar, the senior Bengal police officer accused by the CBI of destroying evidence in the Saradha chit fund case, did not turn up at the central agency’s city office on Monday morning. Instead, two police officers from his office showed up at the agency’s Salt Lake office with a request to give him a week to comply with the summons.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has already told immigration authorities not to let the ex-Kolkata police commissioner leave the country. Last evening, CBI officers summoned him to their office at 10 am on Monday in connection with the probe in the Saradha chit fund case.

A special investigation team under Rajeev Kumar had investigated the chit fund case before the CBI took over the case in 2014. The CBI alleges it has evidence including phone call records to establish that he tampered with evidence to shield politicians linked to the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress and was in touch with a key accused.

The investigating agency told the apex court that Kumar allowed the release of mobile phones and laptops that contained crucial records of the alleged involvement of politicians in the scam when he was in charge of the SIT.

Kumar, who also help charge as Kolkata police commissioner, was shifted out earlier this year after the CBI investigations against him picked up pace and reached the Supreme Court too.

The officer, who was appointed to head the state’s criminal investigation department, received a breather from the Supreme Court earlier in February when agreed to shield him from arrest but also told him to face CBI questioning. He was interrogated for five days in Shillong.

The CBI had been prepping to arrest him for the last few days after the Supreme Court withdrew its protection from arrest, giving the agency a free hand.

Hours before the CBI summons were issued on Sunday, the West Bengal government reinstated Kumar as additional director general in-charge of CID, from where the Election Commission of India removed him before the polls. The CBI team went to the CID office in Alipore and served a second notice.

The CBI team had earlier visited the official bungalow of the former Kolkata Police commissioner but the guards informed them that Kumar had vacated the house and moved into a nearby complex that also houses the office of the deputy commissioner of police (south).

CBI seeks Kumar’s custodial interrogation to unearth a “larger conspiracy” even as the former Kolkata Police commissioner has called the action against him “political vendetta”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that several TMC leaders were involved in the alleged scam and that it prompted Kumar’s alleged interference into the probe. The TMC has maintained that the BJP was using CBI to settle political scores. Former TMC leader Mukul Roy was questioned in the case before he joined the BJP.

Banerjee and the TMC linked the CBI’s efforts to question Kumar in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls to the BJP’s efforts to make inroads into the state. The BJP managed to register its best-ever performance in the state in Lok Sabha elections by winning 18 out of the 42 seats. It won just two seats in 2014.

CBI’s action against Kumar led to a standoff between the Centre and West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in January. A CBI team was detained when it went to question Kumar in Kolkata while Banerjee sat on a sit-in protest calling the agency’s action political vendetta.

