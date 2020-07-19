Exams contribute to lifelong credibility: UGC

india

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Saturday said 194 universities in the country have conducted final-year exams for graduating students while calling examinations an integral part of the education system and a measure of learning and competencies of students.

“The performance in examinations contributes to merit, lifelong credibility, wider global acceptability for admissions, scholarships, awards, placements, and better future prospects. A large number of best universities across the world, including [in the] US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong..., have conducted or are conducting examinations by giving various options such as online, offline, blended or other alternative forms of examinations,” UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said in a statement.

The statement comes even as states like Punjab, Maharashtra, and Delhi had expressed their inability in conducting the exams in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Institutions like the Delhi University have tried to conduct exams but have faced opposition from students and parents with some citing digital divide in case of online tests.

UGC, the higher education regulator, on July 6 asked universities and colleges to hold their final-year, or final-semester examinations, by September 30 after the Union home ministry gave the go-ahead for them.

The statement cited the pandemic and said it was difficult to conduct the examinations in July. Therefore, as per the directions of the Union home and human resources development ministers as well as recommendations from an expert panel, UGC issued the revised guidelines for examination and academic calendar on July 6, the statement added.

The statement said the universities were accordingly required to chart out plans for completion of the examinations by the end of September.

The examinations can be held either online, or offline (pen and paper), or using a combination of both. For students other than those in the final year, universities and colleges can choose their own exam method to close the academic session. Colleges and universities have been closed in the country since March 16 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The guidelines said in case students are unable to appear in the examinations for whatsoever the reasons, they may be given an opportunity to appear in special exams later.

The statement said UGC has got responses from 755 universities, including 321 state Universities, on the status of exams and 560 of them have either conducted the examination or are planning to hold them. It said 194 of them have held examinations and 366 are planning to conduct them in August and September.

In the case of 27 private universities set up in 2019-20, they do not have final year students yet and do not have to hold the exams.