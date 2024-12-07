‘Excavation of mosques in politics over development wrong’: Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi, said on Saturday that prioritising the “excavation of mosques” in politics over development is wrong, given that people are dealing with inflation and farmers are protesting. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with her husband Robert Vadra during the ongoing Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on November 28. (PTI) (PTI)

Vadra expressed concerns about the increasing intertwining of religion and politics, saying that India as a diverse and secular nation should keep the two separate.

Speaking to PTI Videos, he termed surveys of mosques as a wrong approach. Robert Vadra said that he has been undertaking “spiritual trips” across the country, visiting various places of worship.

On Saturday, he offered a chaddar at Mumbai's renowned Haji Ali Dargah.

“I prayed for the well-being of my family and the country. I wish brotherhood prevails in the society, ” he said.

“Even as people are suffering because of the inflation and farmers are protesting, the focus is on the excavation of mosques, which is wrong. Communal issues will arise instead of development. It will create unnecessary unrest,” added Vadra.

Widespread violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on November 24 after a court-mandated survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid.

“We are a diverse nation and should try to be as secular as possible. There shouldn't be the politics of religion. Religion and politics should be separate,” Vadra said, adding that he wanted to promote peace and harmony.

Speaking on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), whose credibility is questioned by the Opposition parties, Vadra said, "The trust in EVMs is questionable. Everyone is shocked with the (assembly poll) results in Haryana and Maharashtra".

If people were upset with the BJP governments, how did the party win elections (in these states)?

Vadra asked if people in Haryana are happy with the BJP government, then why farmers are staging protests.

Farmers have been protesting near the Shambhu border for various demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).