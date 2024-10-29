‘Housewife for 30 years, I really have a loud voice’: Priyanka Gandhi's message to people of Wayanad

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, contesting the Lok Sabha by-poll from Kerala's Wayanad, said on Tuesday that she has been a housewife for over 30 years and has a loud voice to raise people's issues. AICC General Secretary and party candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by-polls Priyanka Gandhi during a road show in Therattammal, Kerala. (PTI)

“I have been a housewife for more than thirty years, so I really have a loud voice. My husband will tell you. You have a fighter here for you, and if you choose to support me and make me your MP, I will not disappoint you,” said Priyanka Gandhi while addressing a rally in in Chungathra of Wayanad.

Vadra, contesting the first election in her political career, also attacked the BJP, accusing it of destroying every peaceful and loving relationship between different religions over the past ten years.

“They (BJP) have tried to sow the seeds of fear, anger, hatred, and mistrust between different communities. In politics, when you are told to fight each other, somebody is benefiting from your emotions,” said Priyanka Gandhi while addressing a rally in Chungathra of Wayanad.

As the ruling party at the Centre, the BJP has continuously distracted the public, while the prime minister has favoured his five to six business friends, who have repealed all benefits, the Congress leader alleged.

“Without even the public realising, all the ports, airports, subsidiaries of PSUs, big road projects and everything have been handed over to the Prime Minister's business friends,” she added.

She said the result of the BJP's politics is that the Prime Minister comes to Kerala to meet the flood victims of Wayanad, but for months, he doesn't release the funds that people need to rebuild their lives.

You are the light that India should see, where Hindus, Muslims, and Christians live as brothers and sisters—no fighting, no anger, and no hatred,” said Priyanka.

She added that the people of Wayanad embody what Mahatma Gandhi envisioned, and it would be a great honour for her to represent the constituency in the Lok Sabha.



The by-election was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat following his victory in the Raebareli constituency in the recent parliamentary elections. The by-election will be held on November 13.