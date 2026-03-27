Petrol, diesel prices on March 27 after fuel excise cut. Check city-wise rates

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged on Friday, March 27, despite the excise duty cut decision by the government. The central government, in an order Thursday, cut the special additional excise duties on diesel and petrol to ₹3 per litre and zero, respectively. People queue to fill petrol at a petrol pump at Vashi, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday (HT Photo)

Amid concerns of an oil price surge, residents flocked to fuel stations across India. In Uttar Pradesh, police were deployed at several outlets to maintain order and prevent untoward incidents, HT reported.

Petrol prices in the major cities remained largely unchanged. The highest petrol price was recorded in Hyderabad at ₹107.46. Yesterday, the petrol price in Hyderabad stood at the same price.

Over the past 10 days, fluctuations have been observed, with prices ranging between ₹103.50 and ₹90 across cities.

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