Petrol, diesel prices on March 27 after fuel excise cut. Check city-wise rates
Petrol prices in the major cities remained largely unchanged. The highest petrol price was recorded in Hyderabad at ₹107.50.
Petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged on Friday, March 27, despite the excise duty cut decision by the government. The central government, in an order Thursday, cut the special additional excise duties on diesel and petrol to ₹3 per litre and zero, respectively.
Amid concerns of an oil price surge, residents flocked to fuel stations across India. In Uttar Pradesh, police were deployed at several outlets to maintain order and prevent untoward incidents, HT reported.
Petrol prices in the major cities remained largely unchanged. The highest petrol price was recorded in Hyderabad at ₹107.46. Yesterday, the petrol price in Hyderabad stood at the same price.
Over the past 10 days, fluctuations have been observed, with prices ranging between ₹103.50 and ₹90 across cities.
Also read: Govt cuts special additional excise duties on petrol and diesel amid US-Iran war
Here are city-wise petrol prices:
|City
|Price per litre (Rs)
|Hyderabad
|107.46
|Kolkata
|103.54
|Mumbai
|103.54
|Bangalore
|102.96
|Bhubaneswar
|100.94
|Chennai
|101.23
|Gurgaoon
|95.36
|Noida
|94.74
|New Delhi
|94.77
|Chandigarh
|94.30
Here are city-wise diesel prices:
In terms of diesel prices, Hyderabad recorded ₹ 95.70 per litre, which is the same as yesterday.
|City
|Price per litre (Rs)
|Hyderabad
|95.70
|Bhubaneswar
|92.69
|Chennai
|92.39
|Kolkata
|92.02
|Bangalore
|90.99
|Mumbai
|90.03
|Noida
|87.81
|Gurgaon
|87.83
|New Delhi
|87.67
|Chandigarh
|82.45
The notification by central government to slash excise duty comes amid a supply disruption due to the ongoing US-Iran war, which has pushed the global crude oil prices above $100. Disruptions at major supply routes like the Strait of Hormuz have worsened the situation.
Also read: Govt cuts special additional excise duties on petrol and diesel amid US-Iran war
A day earlier, Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer, increased petrol prices by ₹5.30 per litre and diesel by ₹3 per litre. According to news agency PTI, Nayara Energy, which operates 6,967 of India's 102,075 petrol pumps, has decided to pass on part of the increase in input costs to consumers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More