Ex-DU professor GN Saibaba passes away months after acquittal in alleged Maoist links case

Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba on Saturday passed away, months after he was acquitted by the Bombay high court in the Maoist links case.



In March this year, the Bombay high court had set aside the life term of Saibaba, noting that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. He was subsequently released from the Nagpur Central Jail. GN Saibaba.(PTI file)

Saibaba had been lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail since 2017 after his conviction by a trial court in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. Before that, he was in prison from 2014 to 2016 and was subsequently granted bail.



In March 2017, a sessions court in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli convicted Saibaba and five others, including a journalist and a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student, for alleged Maoist links and for indulging in activities amounting to waging war against the country.



