Executive committee rejects Harjinder Singh Dhami's resignation as SGPC chief

PTI |
Mar 17, 2025 07:14 PM IST

Chandigarh, The executive committee of the SGPC on Monday rejected the resignation of Harjinder Singh Dhami as the president of the apex gurdwara body, and appealed to him to immediately resume his duties.

The executive committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee , which met here under the leadership of its senior vice-president Raghujit Singh Virk, unanimously decided to reject Dhami's resignation.

Dhami resigned as SGPC president last month after the then Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh condemned the dismissal of Giani Harpreet Singh as the jathedar of Damdama Sahib at Talwandi Sabo near Bathinda.

Virk said in a statement that after rejecting Dhami's resignation, all the members of the executive committee will visit his residence in Hoshiarpur and request him to immediately take charge of his role as the SGPC chief.

Virk also shared some other decisions taken at the meeting, including the approval to form a committee of scholars to review the Centre's New Education Policy in light of the message delivered by Jathedar of Akal Takht and Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, on the occasion of the Sikh festival of Hola Mohalla.

Gargaj had said that a panel would evaluate what reforms were necessary in the New Education Policy in the context of Punjab.

The committee will also deliberate on the current challenges facing the Gurmukhi language and the recommendations to be taken up with the Centre.

Virk said as per the jathedars' orders, the SGPC will launch a religious campaign on April 13 on the occasion of 'Khalsa Sajna Diwas' , which will reach every household.

To mark its launch, 'Amrit Sanchar' ceremonies will be held at the Takhts, where thousands will be initiated into Sikh faith.

At Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib, the 'Amrit Sanchar' will be performed using the historical 'Khanda' of Guru Gobind Singh, Virk said.

This year, the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and the 350th Guruship centenary of the 10 Sikh master, Guru Gobind Singh, are being commemorated according to 'Panthic' traditions, and the religious campaign will be dedicated to these historic events, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

