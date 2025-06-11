Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
New Delhi
Ex-IAS officer, wife find caterpillar in salad served at high-end Gurugram restaurant, samples sent for testing

ByHT News Desk
Jun 11, 2025 10:52 PM IST

An initial inspection of the restaurant was conducted on Monday which has revealed a lack of cleanliness at the restaurant, a food safety officer said.

A former IAS officer and his wife allegedly found a caterpillar in a salad served at a high-end restaurant in Gurugram, officials said Wednesday. The claim was denied by the restaurant, which is located in Gurugram's Sector 15.

The complainants do not want to take further action in the matter,(X)

The couple lodged a complaint with the food safety department against the restaurant, PTI quoted an official as saying. A video recorded by the couple shows their plate of salad, along with something that looks like a caterpillar on the side.

Following the complaint, the food safety department collected samples from the restaurant and sent them for testing, according to an official. "Samples of chutney, paneer, peanuts and cashews have been collected from the restaurant and sent to the government laboratory in Karnal for testing," food safety officer Ramesh Chauhan told PTI.

An initial inspection of the restaurant was conducted on Monday, which revealed a lack of cleanliness at the restaurant, Chauhan said. However, the complainants do not want to take further action in the matter, he added.

The food safety department has also issued a notice to the restaurant, asking them to submit relevant documents and replies within 10 days. Chauhan said that further action would be taken after the lab report from the samples tested is ready, according to PTI.

“The lab report will give us a complete picture. But what we found was alarming,” Chauhan told Times of India. He further said that there were no signs of pest control having been conducted, adding that the restaurant management had also failed to produce FSSAI food training certificates.

New Delhi
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
