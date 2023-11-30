close_game
News / India News / Exit poll results for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram assembly elections today

Exit poll results for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram assembly elections today

Nov 30, 2023 01:27 PM IST

The exit poll predictions for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will throw light on the public mood and latest political trends.

New Delhi: The exit poll results for the 2023 assembly elections are expected to start pouring in from 6.30 pm today, after polling in Telangana ends. These are the last major assembly elections before the 2024 general polls. The electoral results for these states -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram -- will help the poll pundits estimate the mood of the masses, months before they vote to choose their parliamentary representatives and their prime minister. These elections might also prove to be the determining factor for the final shape of the Opposition's INDIA bloc.

The exit poll results for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana are expected to start coming in from 6.30 pm today.(PTI)
The exit poll results for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana are expected to start coming in from 6.30 pm today.(PTI)

The BJP and the Congress are the main players in three states -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Even though the Congress's national presence has eroded over the last 10 years, the party appears to be strong in these three states. In 2018, the Congress either won or was the single largest party in the states. The party formed governments in all three states. However, the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh collapsed after around 15 months because of a rebellion of its MLAs, who later joined the BJP.

The BJP-- which rules Madhya Pradesh as of now -- hopes to win all the three Hindi-belt states. For 2024, the BJP relies heavily on north Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, to repeat its 2019 performance. To cross the ambitious 400 figure, the party will have to pull out a stellar performance in unchartered territories like Telangana -- where K Chandrashekar Rao's BRS rules the roost.

Since the creation of Telangana, KCR has been dominating the local politics. However, last year, he betrayed his national ambitions after he renamed his party Bharat Rashtra Samithi. The Congress has been the runner up in 2014 and 2018, whereas the BJP has been attempting to get a toe hold in the state. Both the Congress and BJP will be hoping to bag the anti-incumbency votes.

In Mizoram's politics, regional parties play a major role. In 2018, BJP's NDA ally MNF scored a landslide win with 26 seats in the kitty. The BJP, a minor player in the regional alliance, barely opened its account with just one seat. While the BJP would want to change that record, the Congress hopes to return to its past glory. Both the parties, however, will have to go past the regional challenge posed by MNF and ZPM.

The exit poll predictions for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will throw light on the public mood and latest political trends. However, they often go wrong.

The results for the 2023 assembly elections will likely be declared on December 3.

