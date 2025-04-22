Ex-Karnataka DGP Om Prakash's wife arrested in his murder case, sent to judicial custody

Former Karnataka DGP's Om Prakash's wife Pallavi was on Monday arrested in connection with his murder at his residence in Bengaluru, police said. A judge sent former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash's wife Pallavi to 14-day judicial custody. (PTI)

The 64-year-old's arrest was made on the basis of a complaint filed by Prakash's son Kartikesh, who suspected that his mother and sister were involved in the former top cop's killing, news agency PTI reported.

A police officer said that Pallavi was produced before a judge following her arrest and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Additionally, Om Prakash's murder case has been transferred to the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru (CCB) for further investigation.

The former Karnataka police chief was found lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor of his three-storey residence in Bengaluru's posh HSR Layout on Sunday.

Pallavi had been the prime suspect since preliminary information into the murder came in. Injuries on Prakash's body had raised suspicion among investigators.

Following the arrest, when police took Pallavi to the crime scene, she told reporters that "domestic violence" was the reason behind the former Karnataka DGP's killing.

During a heated argument between the couple, Pallavi allegedly threw chilli powder on Prakash's face, news agency PTI reported, citing police sources.

And as Prakash scrambled to find something to bring him relief from the chilli's burning sensation, Pallavi allegedly stabbed him multiple times, resulting in his death on the spot.

After killing her husband, she video-called her friend and said, "I have killed the monster", sources reportedly claimed.

‘Mother threatened to kill’ Om Prakash

Prakash's son Kartikesh, in his complaint, alleged that his mother had been threatening to kill the former Karnataka police chief for the last week and said, "Due to these threats, my father went to stay at his sister's house."

"Two days ago, my younger sister Kriti went there and pressured my father to return home. She brought him back against his will," he alleged.

Kartikesh said that on Sunday, around 5 pm, he was at the Karnataka Golf Association in Domlur, when his neighbor called to inform him that his father was found lying downstairs.

He rushed home to found police officers present at the scene. "My father was lying in a pool of blood with injuries on his head and body. A broken bottle and a knife were found next to his body. He was then taken to St John's Hospital," Kartikesh stated.

He alleged that his mother and sister used to often fight with his father, adding that he "strongly suspects" that both of them are involved in Prakash's murder.

"I request you to initiate legal action in this case," he said in his complaint to the police.

Sources further said that the murder was the result of frequent arguments between the couple. A police officer had earlier told HT that a family dispute was the likely trigger for the gruesome murder of the former top cop.

Notably, Pallavi had approached the HSR Layout police station a few months to file a complaint. She allegedly staged a sit-in protest in front of the station when officials refused to take her complaint, sources cited by PTI claimed.

Pallavi was also reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia and was taking medicines.

Meanwhile, Om Prakash was cremated with full state honours in Bengaluru on Monday after the post-mortem examination, with his final rites being performed by his son Kartikesh.

Speaking to reporters after the final rites, Kartikesh said, "After yesterday's incident, I lodged a complaint. The police are doing their job, and I have full faith in them. I don't want to comment further as the investigation will reveal everything. Let's wait for that."

Om Prakash, the 68-year-old retired IPS officer hailed from Bihar's Champaran and held a Master's degree in Geology. He was appointed Director General of Police on March 1, 2015.

(with PTI inputs)