Ex-litigant in Ram Mandir case reacts to politicians' refusal to attend consecration

Former litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari has reacted to the refusal of several Opposition parties to attend the Ram Temple event in Ayodhya on January 22. Former Ayodhya land dispute litigant Iqbal Ansari(FIle photo)

In an interaction with ANI on Thursday, Ansari commented on the declining of invitations by some opposition leaders and called it their "personal matter". He also emphasised his non-association with any political party. He highlighted that being a resident of Ayodhya, he respects all religions.

"This is a religious matter. Who will attend and who won't is a personal matter of individuals...I am a resident of Ayodhya and I respect all religions," said Ansari.

Notably, Ansari has been invited to the auspicious ceremony and he confirmed his intention to witness the event by attending it.

"I too have received an invitation and I will attend it...," he added.

Congress and other opposition leaders have drawn the ire of BJP on the matter. BJP have criticised Congress leaders emphasizing that their decision to not attend the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya, reflects their opposition of Hindu beliefs and lack of faith in Lord Ram.

Meanwhile, BJP veteran LK Advani will attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the rituals in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple at around 12.15 pm.

Notably, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. It is a three-storied Hindu religious shrine, measuring 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. The temple has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors and features five Mandaps (halls) namely Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthna and Kirtan Mandap.