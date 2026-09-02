Ex-Maoist strategist Bhupathi appointed university coordinator for tribal scheme

Gondwana University in Maharashtra on Monday appointed former CPI (Maoist) politburo member and key strategist Mallojula Venugopal Rao, alias Bhupathi, as a coordinator for its ‘Ekal’ programme scheme, which is tasked to empower Gram Sabhas. The initiative, university officials said, is a significant move towards mainstream rehabilitation and tribal empowerment. He surrendered last year alongside 60 armed Maoist before the Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (PTI)

Bhupathi, 71, operated across the Dandakaranya region spanning Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Odisha. He surrendered last year alongside 60 armed Maoist before the Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. He had a combined bounty of ₹6 crore across six states and was long regarded as one of the outlawed movement’s top strategists.

His appointment followed a formal application process and an interview with vice chancellor Dr Prashant Bokare after consultations with the police department and district administration.

Gadchiroli superintendent of police M Ramesh said that in the said post, Bhupathi sought an opportunity to utilise his decades of ground-level experience in the region. Ramesh thus recommended his application.

“The university recently advertised the position, for which Bhupathi applied. Following a standard selection process and consultations with the police and district administration, he was offered the role,” said Dr Bokare.

Bhupathi is tasked as a coordinator for ‘Ekal’ programme scheme, a university initiative, funded by the planning commission to empower 1,442 Gram Sabhas across Gadchiroli district. Bhupathi’s roll includes educating villagers about their rights under the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act and the Forest Rights Act (FRA), assisting with claim documentation, rectifying claim discrepancies, and acting as a liaison between the local communities and the district administration. His knowledge of forest life and local issues, he claimed, would benefit him for the role. Furthermore, he will also contribute to research at the Tribal Research Centre and assist in monitoring government schemes.

University registrar Anil Hirekhan said that Bhupathi was appointed on a three-month contract with a monthly honorarium of ₹30,000, with further extension depended on his performance.

According to university officials, his appointment sends a strong message that surrendered insurgents who renounce violence can secure tribal rights through legal channels.