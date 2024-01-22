close_game
News / India News / Ex-MP appointed Telangana representative in Delhi

Ex-MP appointed Telangana representative in Delhi

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Jan 22, 2024 08:40 AM IST

Ravi had the same post when the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was Chief Minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad Senior Congress leader and former Lok Sabha member Mallu Ravi was on Sunday appointed as the special representative of the Telangana government in New Delhi.

A government order to this effect was issued by chief secretary A Santhi Kumari. Ravi had the same post when the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was Chief Minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Ravi, who is presently Pradesh Congress Committee senior vice-president, represented Nagarkurnool parliamentary constituency twice – between 1991 and 1996 and again during 1998-1999. He was also an MLA from Jadcherla constituency for a brief period between 2008 and 2099.

The government also appointed former MLA Vem Narender Reddy, a close follower of chief minister A Revanth Reddy, as advisor to chief minister (public affairs), while former Congress Legislature Party leader and ex-minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir was named as advisor to the government (SC, ST, OBC, Minorities Welfare).

In a separate order, the government also appointed another senior Congress leader Harkara Venugopal as advisor to the government (protocol and public relations).

All the four senior leaders were appointed in the rank and status of the cabinet minister.

The Congress high command has already named PCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud and NSUI leader Balmoor Venkat as the MLC candidates under MLAs’ quota. They filed their nominations as MLC candidates on Friday and since there were no other nominations, they would be declared elected unopposed on Monday.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

