‘Expect UK to…’: MEA reacts to ‘disruptions’ during Emergency screening

ByHT News Desk
Jan 24, 2025 06:01 PM IST

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that freedom of speech must be upheld without discrimination and that those obstructing it should be held accountable.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday responded to reports of disruptions during the screening of Kangana Ranaut's ‘Emergency’ film in London, saying that India has raised concerns with the UK government.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut as former prime minister Indira Gandhi in the poster of her film, Emergency.(HT_PRINT)
Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut as former prime minister Indira Gandhi in the poster of her film, Emergency.(HT_PRINT)

“We've also seen several reports on how the film Emergency, which was being screened in several halls, was being obstructed. We consistently raise concerns with the UK government regarding incidents of violent protests and intimidation by anti-India elements” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

He said that freedom of speech must be upheld without discrimination and that those obstructing it should be held accountable.

“Freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively, and those obstructing it must be held accountable. We hope the UK side will take appropriate action against those responsible. Our mission, that is a high commission in London, remains in touch, in regular communication with our community members for their safety and welfare. So we expect the UK side to take strong appropriate action in this matter.”

The film ‘Emergency’ explores the period of emergency declared by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977 and its subsequent impacts.

Kangana Ranaut plays the central role, with Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade in supporting roles.

A video shared on X showed masked persons disrupting the screening of the film at a cinema in London.

The previous day, a Conservative Party MP from the Opposition called on the UK home secretary to take action after his constituents in north-west London were reportedly threatened by “masked Khalistani terrorists” during the Emergency screening.

