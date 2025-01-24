Expect UK to take strong action, says MEA on disruption of film screening

NEW DELHI: India on Friday urged the UK to take action against anti-India elements involved in disrupting the screening of Kangana Ranaut’s new film “Emergency”, which is based on the emergency imposed by former premier Indira Gandhi in 1975, in Britain. Ministry of external affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Jan 24. (PTI)

Reports have said the screening of the film was disrupted in some British cities, including London, Wolverhampton, Birmingham and Manchester. Some theatre chains have pulled the film following these disruptions. Conservative Party lawmaker Bob Blackman said a screening at a cinema in Harrow on Sunday was stopped by “masked Khalistani terrorists”, who threatened audience members.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media briefing that the Indian side had seen several reports of the screening of the film being obstructed at several halls in the UK. He said the Indian side expects the UK government to take “strong and appropriate action” against those blocking the screening of the movie.

“We consistently raise concerns with the UK government regarding incidents of violent protests and intimidation by anti-India elements. Freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively, and those obstructing it must be held accountable,” he said in response to a question about the disruption of the screening of “Emergency”.

He said that India expects the UK to “take strong and appropriate action in this matter” against those responsible. “Our high commission in London remains in touch and regular communication with community members for their safety and welfare,” he added.

The activities of pro-Khalistan elements in the UK emerged as an irritant in bilateral relations, especially after violent protests outside the Indian mission in London in 2023.

Blackman acknowledged that the film is “very controversial” but said he would respect the right of his constituents to be able to watch it. Reports have said British Sikh groups, such as the Sikh Press Association organised protests against the film, describing it as “anti-Sikh”.

Several Sikh organisations in India also objected to the film’s release on the grounds that it misrepresented the Sikh community.

The film was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification in November after the makers agreed to make three cuts and provide sources for some controversial dialogues.