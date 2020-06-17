Expert panel caps price of Covid-19 test in Delhi at Rs 2,400

india

A high-level committee formed on Sunday after Union home minister Amit Shah’s meeting with Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi chief minister Arvinf Kejriwal and Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal to look into testing rates in Delhi has decided to fix the price at Rs 2,400.

“As per direction of HM @Amit Shah in providing relief to the common man high level expert committee’s report on #Covid19 has been further sent to Delhi govt for necessary action. It has been decided to fix the test rate at Rs 2,400,” the Union home ministry spokesperson tweeted Wednesday evening.

In line with Shah’s directive to increase testing and quick delivery of results in Delhi, tests will be done via new Rapid Antigen methodology approved by ICMR from June 18. Delhi would be given priority for these kits. 169 centers have also been set up across Delhi, the spokesperson said.

Authorities have also boosted contact mapping in containment zones and expect to complete the exercise by June 20.

“To improve contact mapping in Delhi’s containment zones, health surveys have been started on the directions of HM @Amit Shah. Out of a total of 2,30,466 in 242 containment zones, survey of 1,77,692 people was conducted b/w 15-16 June. Remaining will be covered by 20 June,” the spokesperson said in another tweet.

The Centre had announced a slew of measures to control the surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi after Shah’s meeting on Sunday.

The Delhi government has taken over a few hotels and attached them to hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The railways have also placed hundreds of isolation coaches for use by the Delhi government.

Last month, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) removed the price cap of Rs4,500 for the real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test used to detect coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

States were given a free hand to negotiate with the approved list of laboratories and fix the cost to conduct Covid-19 test.