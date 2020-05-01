Explained: India’s lockdown 3.0 in one chart for red, orange and green zones

india

Updated: May 01, 2020 23:49 IST

The central government has extended the 40-day national lockdown by another two weeks but this extension has been accompanied with many relaxations. These relaxations will not apply to containment zones where a hard lockdown shall continue to remain in force.

In its order issued on Friday evening, the Union home ministry, however, imposed a 12-hour ban on movement of people between 7 pm and 7 am for non- essential activities. The prohibition on cinema halls, places of worship, shopping malls also continues throughout the country irrespective of the zone.

Here are the complete details of the home ministry order in one chart.