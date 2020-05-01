Explained: India’s lockdown 3.0 in one chart for red, orange and green zones
Movement of people has been barred between 7 pm and 7 am anywhere in the country under the new lockdown 3.0 rulesindia Updated: May 01, 2020 23:49 IST
The central government has extended the 40-day national lockdown by another two weeks but this extension has been accompanied with many relaxations. These relaxations will not apply to containment zones where a hard lockdown shall continue to remain in force.
In its order issued on Friday evening, the Union home ministry, however, imposed a 12-hour ban on movement of people between 7 pm and 7 am for non- essential activities. The prohibition on cinema halls, places of worship, shopping malls also continues throughout the country irrespective of the zone.
Here are the complete details of the home ministry order in one chart.
|ACTIVITY
|RED ZONE
|ORANGE ZONE
|GREEN ZONE
|Travel by air, rail, metro and inter-State movement by road; educational and training, hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, places of worship
|NOT ALLOWED
|NOT ALLOWED
|NOT ALLOWED
|Movement of individuals for all non- essential activities between 7 pm to 7 am
|NOT ALLOWED
|NOT ALLOWED
|NOT ALLOWED
|Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) and Medical clinics
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|Cycle rickshaws, auto rickshaws; taxis, buses on inter-district and intra-district routes, and barber shops, spas and saloons
|NOT ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|Movement of vehicles allowed for permitted activities, with a maximum of 2 persons (besides the driver) in cars
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|Industrial establishments in urban areas, viz., Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Export Oriented Units (EOUs), industrial estates and industrial townships with access control have been permitted.
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|Other industrial activities permitted are manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates; production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain; manufacturing of IT hardware; jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing; and, manufacturing units of packaging material.
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|Construction activities in urban areas have been limited to in-situ construction (where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside) and construction of renewable energy projects.
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|Standalone shops, neighborhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open in urban areas, without any distinction of essential and non-essential.
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|Deliveries by e- eommerce firms such as Amazon and Flipkart
|ONLY ESSENTIAL COMMODITIES ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|Private offices can operate with upto 33% strength provided everyone has installed Aarogya Seu app
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|Industrial and construction activities in rural areas, including MNREGA works, food-processing units and brick-kilns
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|Agriculture related
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|Courier and postal services will be allowed to operate
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|Media, IT and IT enabled services, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing services, private security and facility management services, and services provided by self-employed persons, except for barbers etc.
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|Taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with 1 driver and 1 passenger only. Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four wheeler vehicles will have maximum two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|Buses can operate with upto 50% seating capacity and bus depots can operate with upto 50% capacity. All goods traffic is to be permitted.
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|All other activities will be permitted activities, which are not specifically prohibited, or which are permitted with restrictions in the various Zones, under these guidelines.
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|ALLOWED
|Sale of liquor, tobacco and cigarettes
|ALLOWED (Outside containment zones)
|ALLOWED (Outside containment zones)
|ALLOWED