e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Explained: India’s lockdown 3.0 in one chart for red, orange and green zones

Explained: India’s lockdown 3.0 in one chart for red, orange and green zones

Movement of people has been barred between 7 pm and 7 am anywhere in the country under the new lockdown 3.0 rules

india Updated: May 01, 2020 23:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi, India - April 30, 2020: Police personnel holding umbrellas to protect from the rising summer temperatures as they screen vehicles at Ghaziabad border near Ghazipur during the nationwide lockdown against coronavirus in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, April 30, 2020. (Photo by Mohd Zakir/ Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - April 30, 2020: Police personnel holding umbrellas to protect from the rising summer temperatures as they screen vehicles at Ghaziabad border near Ghazipur during the nationwide lockdown against coronavirus in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, April 30, 2020. (Photo by Mohd Zakir/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)
         

The central government has extended the 40-day national lockdown by another two weeks but this extension has been accompanied with many relaxations. These relaxations will not apply to containment zones where a hard lockdown shall continue to remain in force.

In its order issued on Friday evening, the Union home ministry, however, imposed a 12-hour ban on movement of people between 7 pm and 7 am for non- essential activities. The prohibition on cinema halls, places of worship, shopping malls also continues throughout the country irrespective of the zone.

Here are the complete details of the home ministry order in one chart.

ACTIVITYRED ZONEORANGE ZONEGREEN ZONE
Travel by air, rail, metro and inter-State movement by road; educational and training, hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, places of worship NOT ALLOWEDNOT ALLOWEDNOT ALLOWED
Movement of individuals for all non- essential activities between 7 pm to 7 amNOT ALLOWEDNOT ALLOWEDNOT ALLOWED
Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) and Medical clinicsALLOWEDALLOWEDALLOWED
Cycle rickshaws, auto rickshaws; taxis, buses on inter-district and intra-district routes, and barber shops, spas and saloonsNOT ALLOWEDALLOWEDALLOWED
Movement of vehicles allowed for permitted activities, with a maximum of 2 persons (besides the driver) in carsALLOWEDALLOWEDALLOWED
Industrial establishments in urban areas, viz., Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Export Oriented Units (EOUs), industrial estates and industrial townships with access control have been permitted.ALLOWEDALLOWEDALLOWED
Other industrial activities permitted are manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates; production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain; manufacturing of IT hardware; jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing; and, manufacturing units of packaging material.ALLOWEDALLOWEDALLOWED
Construction activities in urban areas have been limited to in-situ construction (where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside) and construction of renewable energy projects.ALLOWEDALLOWEDALLOWED
Standalone shops, neighborhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open in urban areas, without any distinction of essential and non-essential.ALLOWEDALLOWEDALLOWED
Deliveries by e- eommerce firms such as Amazon and FlipkartONLY ESSENTIAL COMMODITIES ALLOWEDALLOWEDALLOWED
Private offices can operate with upto 33% strength provided everyone has installed Aarogya Seu appALLOWEDALLOWEDALLOWED
Industrial and construction activities in rural areas, including MNREGA works, food-processing units and brick-kilnsALLOWEDALLOWEDALLOWED
Agriculture relatedALLOWEDALLOWEDALLOWED
Courier and postal services will be allowed to operateALLOWEDALLOWEDALLOWED
Media, IT and IT enabled services, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing services, private security and facility management services, and services provided by self-employed persons, except for barbers etc.ALLOWEDALLOWEDALLOWED
Taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with 1 driver and 1 passenger only. Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four wheeler vehicles will have maximum two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelersALLOWEDALLOWEDALLOWED
Buses can operate with upto 50% seating capacity and bus depots can operate with upto 50% capacity. All goods traffic is to be permitted.ALLOWEDALLOWEDALLOWED
All other activities will be permitted activities, which are not specifically prohibited, or which are permitted with restrictions in the various Zones, under these guidelines.ALLOWEDALLOWEDALLOWED
Sale of liquor, tobacco and cigarettesALLOWED (Outside containment zones)ALLOWED (Outside containment zones)ALLOWED
tags
top news
‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
India extends Covid-19 lockdown with less restrictions: Explained in 9 FAQS
India extends Covid-19 lockdown with less restrictions: Explained in 9 FAQS
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
First time since nationwide lockdown, Kerala sees no new Covid-19 case
First time since nationwide lockdown, Kerala sees no new Covid-19 case
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
What lockdown extension means for the economy: Abheek Barua explains
What lockdown extension means for the economy: Abheek Barua explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper