‘Exploit Bihar for votes, set up industries in Gujarat’: Tejashwi Yadav attacks BJP-led NDA

Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA of exploiting Bihar for votes while setting up industries in Gujarat, keeping the state "captive." Tejashwi Yadav also accused the government of bribing ten lakh women by distributing money into their bank accounts. (ANI)

Yadav stressed that the 2025 Bihar Election is an opportunity for the people to "drive" the NDA government out of power for the sake of state progress.

"Political parties exploit Bihar for votes and establish industries in Gujarat, keeping Bihar captive. This election, people have an opportunity to drive them out for the state's progress. I appeal to the citizens of Bihar to unite and prevent these parties from returning to power," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

He also accused the government of bribing ten lakh women by distributing money into their bank accounts. He was referring to the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyami Scheme, which provides women with an initial grant of ₹10,000 to start their own businesses.

"The government is distributing money to women's accounts, alleging it as a bribe before the election, but how can the Election Commission permit this?" he questioned.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that he had never seen a home minister who cited the lack of land as the reason for not setting up industries in Bihar.

Referring to an earlier statement by Shah, in which the Home Minister said acquiring land in Bihar for industrial development is difficult, Yadav claimed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) real intention is to "capture" the state rather than promote development.

"Amit Shah has said that industries cannot be set up in Bihar because there is a shortage of land. We have never seen a Home Minister who talks about a lack of land as a reason. This shows that their intention is not to develop Bihar their goal is to capture Bihar, not to move it forward. They don't want to establish factories or create jobs; they just want to take control of the state," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

The Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.