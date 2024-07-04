Explosion in Uttara Kannada district: Police

An explosion was triggered near a forest checkpost in Joida taluk, Uttara Kannada district when a car carrying a group of journalists ran over an explosive device, a police officer familiar with the matter said. Uttara Kannada district SP N Vishnuvardhana said the kind of explosive device used is usually used by farmers to kill wild boars that destroy crops at night (File photo)

The officer said the incident took place on Tuesday near a forest check post in Hudasa village, in Joida taluk. The explosion was triggered when the vehicle, driven by journalist Sandesh Desai, unknowingly ran over an explosive device, the officer said. The other passengers in the vehicle included journalists Harish Bhatta and TK Desai, escaped unharmed.

The journalists were on their way to attend a Jana Spandana programme meeting chaired by MLA RV Deshpande. Following the incident, police forces immediately reached the spot to conduct a thorough investigation as there a presence of Maoists along the Uttara Kannada coast. The police examined the site and the recovered explosives to identify their origin and purpose.

Uttara Kannada district SP N Vishnuvardhana said: “This kind of explosive is commonly used by farmers to kill wild boars that destroy crops at night. This is not an act of sabotage; our investigation confirmed this. A case has been registered under the Explosives Act at Joida police station.”

“The car’s structure mitigated severe damage. The outcome could have been fatal if the journalists were on motorcycles or foot,” he added.