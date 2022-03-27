Export target met as our goods are in demand: PM

New Delhi:

Hailing the country for achieving the significant export target of $400 billion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that demand for Indian products was increasing globally.

In the 87th edition of his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister urged people to remain “vocal for local” so that Indian products could gain prestige across the world.

Farmers, artisans, weavers, engineers, small entrepreneurs, medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs) and people from different professions are the basis and “true strength” of the country, Modi said.

“It is only due to their hard work that the goal of exporting to the tune of $400 billion has been achieved, and I am happy that this power of the people of India is now reaching new markets in every nook and corner of the world,” he said.

“When each and every Indian is vocal for local, it does not take long for the local to become global. Let’s make the local global and augment the prestige of our products further,” the Prime Minister said in the first broadcast of the programme after the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa.

The increase in export targets from nearly $200 billion means that the country’s supply chain is getting stronger everyday, he said. The export of Indian products such as leather and handlooms, fruits and vegetables, and black rice among others, is increasing, and many more new products are being added to the list of items sent to foreign shores.

“Now, if you go to other countries, Made in India products will be more visible than ever before,” he said .

Modi also highlighted how small entrepreneurs are now selling products directly to the government through the government’s e-Market portal. In the past one year, the government has purchased items worth over ₹1 lakh crore and close to 125,000 small entrepreneurs have sold items directly to the government, the Prime Minister said.

“There was a time when only big companies could sell goods to the government. However, the country is changing now; the old systems are also changing. Now, even the smallest of shopkeepers can sell one’s goods to the government on the GeM portal,” he said. “This is the new India.”

Citing a recent yoga programme organised in Qatar in which citizens of 114 countries participated to make a world record, Modi said collective Indian thoughts on health (yoga and ayurveda) are a fast-spreading trend across the world.

The market for ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, unani, siddha, sowa-rigpa and homoeopathy (Ayush) is also increasing. The market for ayurvedic medicines has increased from ₹22,000 crore to ₹1.4 lakh crore in the past six years, he said. “In the start-up world too, Ayush is becoming a subject of attraction.”

The Prime Minister also praised people and organisations working towards preserving water and rejuvenating water bodies.

As the country will celebrate the birth anniversary of Jyotirao Phule and B R Ambedkar next month, Modi spoke about how they fought against discrimination and inequality. He mentioned the contributions of Savitribai Phule to society and urged parents to ensure education to girls.