Ex-RAW chief Vikram Sood mocks Mohsin Naqvi over Asia Cup trophy drama: ‘Banana republic reaction’

Reacting to the controversy surrounding the Asia Cup trophy, former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Vikram Sood described Pakistan as a “banana republic,” saying, “that's what we have got as a neighbour.” Former RAW chief Vikram Sood talks about Mohsin Naqvi amid Asia Cup controversy(Screengrab from ANI/Quality enhanced by AI)

Sood was asked about the controversy after reports emerged that Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Mohsin Naqvi had taken the trophy with him. Reacting to the incident in an interview with news agency ANI, he called it a “banana republic reaction.”

"It's hilarious... It'll never happen anywhere in the world. That's a banana republic reaction. That's what we've got as a neighbour. A banana republic with a nuclear weapon," the former RAW chief said.

He also criticised the Pakistani army for being led by ideological officers rather than professional ones. Sood called Islamabad's army chief Asim Munir, a “Islamin Jihadist General” over his alleged remarks that “Hindus and Muslims cannot live together.”

He added, “Can you imagine an Indian General speaking like this? Never. Ours are professional officers; they are ideological officers. Their ideology is to rule, and their definitions of victory and defeat are different. It is a victory for them if they did not give up our land, even though people died,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Balochistan movement gaining momentum

Addressing human rights violations and public unrest in Balochistan, Sood said the movement now involves educated middle-class participants, making it more serious.

"Balochistan is a long problem... Earlier, the middle class and the lower middle class played no role in the movements. Now it's become middle-class... So it is more dangerous because you've got an educated lot of people. The movement is far more serious than I remember seeing it for the last 20 years," he said.

India blasts Pak at UNHRC

India on Wednesday condemned Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), accusing it of hypocrisy in lecturing other nations on human rights violations.

Speaking at the 34th Meeting of the 60th Session of the UNHRC in Geneva, Indian diplomat Mohammed Hussain urged Pakistan to address human rights issues within its own borders.

"India finds it deeply ironic that a country like Pakistan seeks to lecture others on human rights. Instead of spreading propaganda, Pakistan should confront the persecution of minorities on their own soil," Hussain said.

The statement came days after at least 24 civilians, including women and children, were killed and several others injured when explosive materials stored at a compound owned by the Pakistani Taliban detonated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to local police.