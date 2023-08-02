Home / India News / Ex serviceman arrested for sexual harassment

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Aug 02, 2023 12:50 AM IST

Police officials said the woman police constable attached to Konaje police station was deputed to Ullal police station because of chief minister Siddaramaiah’s programme

Mysuru

Accirding to police officials, local residents alleged that several complaints have been filed against the ex-serviceman in the Ullala police station and the cases are under investigation (HT Archives)
An ex-serviceman was arrested in Mangaluru city on Tuesday for sexual harassment of a woman police constable, police said.

Police officials said the woman police constable attached to Konaje police station was deputed to Ullal police station because of chief minister Siddaramaiah’s programme. While the woman was heading towards Ullal police station at around 9 am, the accused, Prashanth (48) from Ullal, stopped the constable’s scooter. The accused then behave indecently with her. When the constable resisted, he touched her inappropriately. When she raised an alarm, local residents came to her rescue and beat up the accused, officials said.

Local residents alleged that several complaints have been filed against the ex-serviceman in the Ullala police station and the cases are under investigation. Many people have filed cases against the retired soldier alleging that he had earlier harassed neighbours and others.

“We have arrested the accused and registered a case under IPC sections 353 (criminal force to deter public servant to perform duty), 354( outraging modesty of woman), 504 ( intentional insult ) and 506 (threatening with life),” Mangaluru south ACP Dhanya Nayak said.

“Local residents complained that he usually misbehaves with women and neighbours. Two cases were under investigation in the Ullala police station,” she said, adding the accused has been produced before JMFC court which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

