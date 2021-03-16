Ex-Telangana MP, industrialist Konda Vishweshwar Reddy quits Cong
Prominent industrialist and former parliamentarian from Telangana, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, resigned from the Congress late on Monday night.
Reddy, who represented Chevella parliamentary constituency in Ranga Reddy district close to Hyderabad, sent his resignation letter to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, after informing him telephonically about his decision in the evening.
Reddy was the richest MP from Telangana between 2014 and 2019 with declared assets of ₹528 crore. He is the son-in-law of Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Pratap C Reddy and his wife is Sangita Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals.
While thanking all the Congress workers in his constituency who had given him tremendous support, he said he remained committed to the people of Telangana and the development of his constituency and the state. “And so, my fight continues,” he said.
Reddy said he would take a break for a few months and concentrate on his business activities before returning to active politics. He did not disclose which party he would be joining later to continue his political journey.
A Congress leader close to Reddy said the latter might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon, as he had been in touch with the BJP leadership for quite some time.
During the recent elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the BJP leadership attempted to bring Reddy into the party. BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, who was appointed the party in-charge for the GHMC polls, went to Reddy’s residence and held parleys.
However, the former MP issued a statement stating that he would continue in the Congress party and the meeting with Bhupendra Yadav had no political significance.
Reddy entered active politics before the 2014 elections by joining the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. He won the Chevella Lok Sabha seat on a TRS ticket but could not adjust to the party for long. He quit the party in early 2018. He later joined the Congress and contested the elections from Chevella again but lost to another industrialist G Ranjith Reddy of TRS by a slim margin.
