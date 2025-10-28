Extradition cell set up by CBI to vet proposals for repatriation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has set up an extradition cell to analyse all proposals sent by states, Union territories and other agencies for repatriation of fugitives abroad, and to send powerful, foolproof extradition requests, people familiar with the development said on Monday. The decisions stem from the two-day conference organised by CBI on October 16-17 (HT)

Separately, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) is set to issue an order directing all states and UTs to establish dedicated units for extradition cases and to designate special jails for fugitives within their respective jurisdictions, they added.

The decisions stem from the two-day conference organised by CBI on October 16-17 to discuss challenges and strategies for extradition of fugitives. In the conference, Union home minister Amit Shah had recommended setting up special cells in each state and UT to focus on the quality of extradition requests, coordinate with CBI and Interpol to trace fugitives, and build dedicated enclosures or jails for them.

“An extradition cell headed by an officer of the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) has been created within the CBI, for which an internal order was issued on October 22. This unit will vet and analyse all requests coming from states, UTs, and other agencies, and help send foolproof, well-documented requests to foreign countries,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

“It (the cell) will assess specific requirements such as the quality of evidence — for instance, whether foreign courts require video recordings of prison facilities — draft assurances, help prepare dossiers, check legal prerequisites like extradition treaties, and coordinate with Interpol and the requesting state or UT in tracing fugitives and maintaining a database of their crimes,” the official added.

As of Monday, India has 388 extradition requests pending with various countries, and 957 Interpol red notices have been issued against different categories of fugitives. CBI, with the help of Interpol, has brought at least 36 fugitives — including 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana and economic offender Monika Kapoor — back to India this year.

The official cited above said that the new cell “will ensure a common platform for sharing information between central agencies and states or UTs on fugitives.”

A second official, also declining to be named, said the actionable points from the conference have been shared with the MHA, which will soon issue separate directives asking states to create special extradition cells headed by senior officers, and to earmark space for a dedicated jail for fugitives in their jurisdictions.

With respect to the UK, where several high-profile fugitives wanted by India — including Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Sanjay Bhandari — are located, one of the sessions in the conference was addressed by a senior Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) official. The CPS official conveyed the steps Indian agencies need to take to convince the London courts; the importance of responding to queries faster; and common mistakes seen in the past, said the second official.

The issue of revoking passports of fugitives once red notices are issued against them is being discussed with the ministry of external affairs and a decision on the same is awaited, officials said.