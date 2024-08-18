‘Extremely selfish’: Supriya Sule attacks Maharashtra govt over Ladki Bahin scheme

National Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) leader Supriya Sule on Sunday slammed the Maharashtra government over the Ladki Bahin scheme, saying the ruling dispensation is “extremely selfish” and sees the brother-sister relationship through the “prism of money.” India News

The Lok Sabha MP from Baramati also alleged that the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, intended to provide financial assistance to women in the state was launched in response to the Lok Sabha poll “shock” experienced by the ruling Mahayuti coalition, which includes the Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi which comprises the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) defeated the Mahayuti alliance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, securing 30 of Maharashtra’s 48 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which had won 23 seats in 2019, lost 14 of those constituencies.

Sule who was addressing a party rally in Dhule district also claimed that ₹200 crore was being spent on the promotion of the Ladki Bahin scheme.

She said that if the money had been given to ASHA (accredited social health activist) workers, it could have sustained them for the next 10 years.

“Women tell me that more than the Ladki Bahin scheme, they want good MSP (minimum support price) for soybean and cotton, jobs for the unemployed and a check on inflation. An ASHA worker said a GR (government resolution) is yet to be issued for a salary hike announced for them,” PTI quoted Sule as saying.

She said that the state government has not understood what women want, adding, “This is an extremely selfish government. It views the brother-sister relationship through the prism of money.”

“You have to take a decision on whether you want a government elected by the people or the one which has come by breaking two political parties,” added Sule.

Sule also launched a salvo at the Centre, accusing it of postponing the state assembly elections from October to November because the incumbent government was afraid.

“A strong and stable MVA government will provide adequate MSP for your crops and resolve your pending water issues. Take the Ladki Bahin scheme money, because it is your own money, and spend it. No one will take it back from you,” the NCP (SP) working president said.

With PTI inputs