Eyes burning, heads spinning: How Delhi-NCR is reacting to toxic air, what govt plans

Most people in Delhi and the wider National Capital Region are feeling the impact of polluted air in their daily lives, a survey has found. AQI was worst in Delhi in Anand Vihar

Three out of four households in Delhi-NCR are have listed problems ranging from sore throat and cough, to burning eyes, headaches and disturbed sleep, in an online survey by citizen engagement platform LocalCircles, news agency PTI reported on Saturday, October 25.

An analysis of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that after Diwali — crackers were permitted this time — PM 2.5 levels touched 488 micrograms per cubic metre, the ighest in five years. That's over three times the pre-Diwali level of 156.6.

Here's how the survey went: Based on over 44,000 responses, the survey covered residents across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.

42% of the households reported that one or more members were suffering from sore throat or cough.

25% said family members had burning eyes, headaches or difficulty sleeping.

17% of respondents reported breathing difficulties or aggravated asthma. What people are doing to avoid the toxins The survey firm, LocalCircles, said 44 per cent of households were trying to minimise outdoor exposure. They are increasing intake of immunity-boosting foods and drinks too.

Around 30 per cent of the respondent households said they have consulted or plan to consult doctors for pollution-related health issues.

On ‘parali’ or stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana There has been a 77.5 per cent cut in the burning of 'parali’ or paddy stubble in Punjab and Haryana due to floods and delayed harvests, yet Delhi has been “poor” on the Air Quality Index (AQI).

The AQI has crossed 400 in several areas, and been at about 24 times higher than the World Health Organization's recommended level for PM2.5 exposure.

According to the CPCB, Delhi's overall AQI on Saturday morning stood in the "poor" category again at 261, somewhat down from 290 a day earlier. However, Anand Vihar recorded a "severe" AQI of 412, the highest among all monitoring stations.

Other areas of concern included Bawana, where AQI was at 336, classified as “very poor”, and ITO, which registered an AQI of 248. Dwarka recorded a comparatively lower AQI of 276, still within the “poor” range, highlighting the distribution of pollution across the capital.

What govt is doing Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) already in effect across Delhi-NCR. Truck-mounted water sprinklers were deployed on Janpath road to tackle the high levels of particulate matter.

CM Rekha Gupta said on Friday said that cloud seeding has become a necessity for the national capital for artificial rain.

"We want to try it in Delhi to see if it can help us control this very serious environmental problem," she told ANI.

The plan is to try and have artificial rain between October 28 and 30.

What doctor says Doctors have cautioned about the serious health implications of rising pollution and listed some basic preventive measures: to limit exposure and use masks.

"The current high levels of air pollution, are leading to acute health effects particularly among individuals with underlying heart or lung conditions, the elderly, and young children," former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria a news agency.

“Even healthy individuals are reporting symptoms such as nasal stuffiness, throat pain, chest tightness, and coughing,” he added, attributing it to “inflammation and narrowing of airways” caused by pollutants.

"Additionally, the use of crackers, despite permissions for only ‘green’ crackers, has exacerbated air pollution," he further said.