Fadnavis' challenge to Uddhav Thackeray: 'You can't finish me...tried your best'

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday fired a salvo at former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and said Thackeray will not be able to finish Fadnavis ever. "You tried your best along with the Congress and the NCP. You could not finish me and won't be able to do it later," he said as quoted by news agency ANI. In his jibe, he also referred to the alliance of the Sena, Congress and the NCP in 2019. "In 2019 polls, you came (to power) by showing PM Modi's photo; backstabbed BJP and then went with Congress and the NCP," he said. Also Read | ‘Shinde has gone to perform Mujra in Delhi’: Uddhav on Vedanta-Foxconn fiasco

"No matter how bad your adversaries want. Whatever is written in the destiny will only happen," Fadnavis said.

Commenting on Uddhav Thackeray's speech on Wednesday, Fadnavis said, "It was his frustration speaking. When he demands a fresh election, I want to ask him why did not he contest after Sena won the election by showing PM Modi's photo and then went on to form the government with the NCP and the Congress. Why didn't you contest in another election then? Why did you go straight to form the government?"

Vedanta-Foxconn deal has once again intensified the political tussle in Maharashtra months after the rebellion of Eknath Shinde toppled the Uddhav Thackeray government in the state. The multi-crore deal went to Gujarat though talks for setting up the unit in Pune were also in an advanced stage with the Maharashtra government.

On Wednesday, Uddhav Thackeray took a swipe at chief minister Ekbath Shinde and said, "CM Eknath Shinde has gone again to perform 'Mujra' in Delhi today... Why do Maharashtra projects go to other states? Why doesn't he speak to the PM about this? Doesn't he have the courage to speak on it?"

Throwing a challenge to Union home minister Amit Shah, Uddhav said, "I challenge Union HM Amit Shah to hold BMC election along with state assembly elections, we will show Shiv Sena's strength. Earlier too many Nizams and Shahs tried to capture Mumbai but failed in their nefarious attempt."

