Fadnavis slams Maharashtra home minister for ordering probe into celebrities' tweets on farmers' stir
Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis slammed state Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh for ordering a probe into celebrities' tweets on the ongoing farmers' protests.
"Disgusting and highly deplorable! Where is your Marathi pride now? Where is your Maharashtra dharma? We will never find such 'ratnas' (gems) in the entire nation who order probe against Bharat Ratnas who always stand strong in one voice for our nation. Has this Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government lost all its senses?" Fadnavis said in a tweet.
"Actually, now it seems necessary to probe the mental state and stability of the ones who made such demand and of people who ordered a probe against our Bharat Ratnas," he added.
Congress leader Sachin Sawant today informed that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has given orders to the Intelligence Department to probe the row over tweets by celebrities on the farmers' issue. He also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that national heroes were being intimidated by the ruling party.
Celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Lata Mangeshkar among several others had tweeted calling for unity in the country after international pop star Rihanna, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and others extended their support to farmers protesting at the borders of India's capital against the three new agriculture laws.
