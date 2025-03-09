‘Failure of state government’: BJP MLA hits out at Karnataka over Hampi rape case

BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai on Sunday strongly condemned the recent incident in Hampi, Karnataka, emphasising the need for the state government to ensure complete security for foreign tourists. The BJP MLA said that the Siddaramaiah-led state government should look into the matter so that foreigners coming to India have complete security.(PTI)

This incident has raised concerns about the state's law and order situation. Tenginkai, who represents the Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly Constituency, stressed that the government's failure to maintain law and order has emboldened anti-social elements. He urged the state government to take immediate action to address this issue.

"The State government should look into this matter so that foreigners coming into the country are given complete security. We condemn this incident. Law and order should be maintained in the state. Anti-social elements believe that the governments support them, and this is a failure of the state government and the police," said the BJP MLA to ANI.

Two women including an Israeli national were allegedly raped by three men near the Hampi heritage site in Karnataka's Vijayanagara district on the night of March 6, as per the local police. Another male tourist accompanying the women was found dead, according to the police.

Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, attracts thousands of tourists every year, and incidents like this can negatively impact the state's tourism industry.

Tenginkai's comments also reflect his party's stance on law and order issues in Karnataka. As a member of the BJP, he has been critical of the state government's handling of various problems, including law and order.

The state government has taken action after learning about the incident. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the government has taken the incident very seriously, and several arrests have been made.

Parameshwara said, "We have taken the incident very seriously. We have sent senior police officers to the scene. Many people have already been arrested. The superintendent of Police will constitute the team. IG has already gone there."

Furthermore, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has termed the act as a 'heinous crime' and has directed the police officials to take necessary actions against the accused.

"The horrific assault and rape of an Israeli national and a homestay owner in Sanapur, Gangavati taluk, Koppal district, is a deeply heinous crime," Karnataka Chief Minister posted on X.

The Chief Minister further stated that two accused have been arrested into the matter and that further investigation is underway. He said that the Karnataka government is committed to "ensuring the safety of every individual, including tourists visiting our state."

"As soon as the incident was reported, I directed the concerned police officials to take immediate action, conduct a stringent investigation, and swiftly apprehend the culprits. The police have already arrested two accused and are continuing the investigation," Siddaramaiah said.

"We will take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents from recurring," he said.