Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, 1996 batch IAS officer, appointed DGCA director general

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Jan 03, 2025 10:35 PM IST

Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, a 1996 batch IAS officer, is presently serving as additional secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

NEW DELHI: Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, a 1996-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was appointed on Friday as the director general of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Faiz Ahmed Kidwai has been appointed as DGCA director general (Screengrab/HT Tourism Conclave)
Faiz Ahmed Kidwai has been appointed as DGCA director general (Screengrab/HT Tourism Conclave)

Kidwai, who is presently serving as additional secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, was appointed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC). He is a Madhya Pradesh cadre officer.

Vikram Dev Dutt, a 1993-batch IAS officer who previously served as DG of the aviation regulator from February 28, 2023, stepped down on October 20, 2024 after his appointment as the coal secretary. Since then, Dinesh Chand Sharma, the senior most joint director general of DGCA, has held additional charge.

The Indian aviation sector is experiencing significant growth. However, it is accompanied with a few challenges.

In his new role, Kidwai, who has led MP’s tourism and transport departments in his previous roles, will have to deal with supply chain issues and demands that the regulator addresses pilot fatigue and safety concerns.

The ACC also approved the appointment of Ashutosh Agnihotri, a 1999-batch IAS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, as the chairman and managing director of the Food Corporation of India. Agnihotri is presently serving as an additional secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The DoPT order also said that Akash Tripathi, a 1998 batch IAS officer who is CEO of MyGov, has been appointed as additional secretary in the power ministry.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On