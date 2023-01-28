Fake order on retirement age hike goes viral; Andhra govt lodges complaint

Hyderabad

The finance department of the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday lodged a complaint with the police against unknown alleged mischief mongers who circulated a fake government order on social media stating that the retirement age of all the employees has been enhanced from 62 to 65 years with immediate effect.

A copy of the said order (GO No. 15 dated January 28, 2023) purported to have been issued by the state finance department went viral on social media. The GO said the government had issued an ordinance increasing the age of superannuation for all the government employees from 62 to 65 years.

The copy of the GO that went viral on the social media took the employees by surprise, because it was only in January 2022 that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government increased the retirement of the employees from 60 to 62 years, as part of the implementation of Pay Revision Commission’s recommendations.

Reacting to the development, special chief secretary (finance) S S Rawat issued a rejoinder saying the GO was fake and fabricated.

“It is brought to the notice of the government that in the visual media and social media that a GO stated to have been issued by the finance department mentioning that the age of retirement of government employees is raised from 62 years to 65 years is under circulation,” the rejoinder said.

Clarifying the government stand, Rawat said the GO was false and fabricated and not issued by the government. “The employees and the public at large are advised to not be misled by this false GO. The government is taking steps for filing an FIR for taking criminal action against the perpetrators as per the law,” he said.

Later, the department lodged a complaint with the state police headquarters for an appropriate action. “The police will register a case after preliminary investigation,” an official in the state secretariat said.

