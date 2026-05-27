'False, misconceived': Pune Porsche case accused family claims viral video from 2023, issues clarification

Two years after the death of two people in the Pune Porsche crash case, a video went viral on Wednesday, which showed the Agarwal family celebrating. Following the video's release on various news channels, the Agarwal family has issued a clarification, stating that the video has been taken out of context. He added that reports claiming that the family was celebrating his release from jail are "false and misconceived." (X/PTI)

In a press note accessed by HT, Vishal Agarwal, the father of the Pune Porsche crash accused, claimed that the video circulating online is from 2023, a year before the incident.

"The factual aspect concerning the alleged video is that the said video was shot on 2nd September 2023 regarding the event i.e. my 25th wedding anniversary which was celebrated in Goa," said Agarwal.

He added that reports claiming that the family was celebrating his release from jail are "false and misconceived."

What is in the video? In the video, which went viral on social media quickly, the Agarwal family was seen dancing and celebrating. However, the video was circulated with the caption that alleged that the family was celebrating Agarwal's being released on bail.

In the footage, Agarwal can be seen dancing with relatives at what appears to be a restaurant gathering while guests cheer and clap. The video triggered major reactions online, including criticism from the family of the victims of the crash.

Reacting to the video, Suresh Koshta, father of one of the victims, Ashwini Koshta, criticised both the celebrations and the judicial process.

"They are mocking common citizens," he told ANI, alleging that there was little fear of the law among the accused.

"The Supreme Court should pass a judgment that instils fear of the law among people. If punishment awarded by the High Court is later overturned, it sends the wrong message," he added further.

About the Pune Porsche crash case On May 19, 2024, a 17-year-old boy under the influence of alcohol rammed into a motorcycle, killing two IT professionals, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area.

The incident led to nationwide outrage and multiple investigations into allegations of evidence tampering. Authorities also alleged that the family made payments to alter the blood test results of the 17-year-old driver.

In February 2026, the Supreme Court granted bail to three accused in the evidence-tampering case. On March 10, 2026, Vishal Agarwal, the father of the accused, was granted bail.