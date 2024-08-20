Pune Porsche crash: 2 more arrested for manipulating blood samples of minor's friends

The Pune Police have arrested two people in the Porsche accident case for allegedly manipulating the blood samples of suspects, said commissioner Amitesh Kumar. Porsche car which was involved in the accident that killed two in Pune (File Photro)

The two arrests were made by the crime branch of Pune police on Monday night, reported ANI.

The two arrested persons were allegedly involved in swapping the blood samples of two friends of the main minor accused who were present in the Porsche car at the time of the accident, which claimed the lives of two IT professionals.

Earlier in July, a case was registered by the Pune crime branch unit after the accident against the parents of the accused and doctors of Sassoon Hospital. They were booked for allegedly conspiring to tamper with evidence and manipulating the blood samples.

While further investigation in the case remains underway, the prime accused in the Pune Porsche accident will be produced in court on Tuesday, August 20, for remand.

On May 19, a Porsche car, allegedly driven my the minor accused, hit two IT professionals travelling on a two-wheeler. The minor driver of the car was allegedly drunk at the time and his blood samples were swapped at the lab.

The case sparked a nationwide outrage when the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted bail to the accused within hours of his arrest on very lenient terms.

The uproar caused the Women and Child Development Department to form a panel to investigate the conduct of JJB members in giving bail to minors. As part of his bail conditions, the minor was required to submit an essay on road safety, highlighting the importance of responsible driving and the consequences of reckless behaviour.

CCTV footage from multiple locations showed that the minor was drinking at a bar before driving the car. His parents and grandfather were also arrested in the case.

The Pune police have filed a 900-page charge sheet against the seven accused, including the parents of the juvenile involved in the accident.

(With inputs from ANI)