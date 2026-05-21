Falta repoll LIVE: Polling begins for re-election to Falta assembly seat in West Bengal; results on May 24

The ECI ordered fresh polling across all 285 polling stations in the Falta Assembly constituency, after repolling was held in 15 booths in the Paschim Magrahat and Diamond Harbour assembly constituencies. Votes will be counted on May 24.

Polling in Falta today | Top points

1. The Election Commission has significantly stepped up security arrangements for Thursday's voting exercise. According to a senior poll official cited by PTI, eight Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel will now guard every polling booth, double the deployment made during the April 29 polling.

2. Just a day before the repoll, Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan withdrew from the contest.

3. On Tuesday, West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari led a roadshow in Falta ahead of the repoll and made a series of promises to voters.

4. Adhikari said one member from each BJP worker’s family allegedly affected by post-poll violence after the 2021 assembly elections would be provided jobs.

5. BJP candidate Debangshu Panda expressed confidence ahead of the repoll and predicted a massive win for his party.

Why EC ordered another repoll

The EC’s decision followed a detailed report submitted by special observer Sujeet Mishra after reviewing CCTV footage from polling stations across the constituency.

According to the report, several polling stations either had missing video footage or showed serious procedural violations during voting.