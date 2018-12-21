Family of Agra girl set ablaze demands justice, compensation

Grief and anger gripped the village of the 15-year-old girl, who was set afire by two men on Tuesday, as soon as her body reached here from Delhi on Thursday evening.

Agitated over the death, the girl’s family and villagers demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore, a government job to the victim’s elder sister and early arrest of the accused.

They refused to perform the last rites till their demands were fulfilled.

As the body reached the village at about 5 pm, a large number of villagers gathered at the girl’s house. The villagers expressed anger over the absence of administrative officers in the village. Former MLA and BSP leader Kalicharan Suman also criticised BJP leaders for not visiting the family.

The girl was undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and succumbed to burn injuries at around 1.30 am on Thursday.

She had suffered 70 per cent burns in the incident.

ADM (city) KP Singh and SP, rural (Agra West), Akhilesh Narain Singh met the girl’s father and informed him about the steps being taken to nab the assailants.

They also promised a fair investigation into the case and asked the family to wait for post-mortem report from Delhi.

However, the family and the villagers remained adamant on their demands. The last rites were not performed till reports last came in.

Meanwhile, members of the Samajwadi Party took out a candle march in Agra to condole the gruesome killing of the school girl. The march began from Speed Colour Lab and culminated at Shaheed Smarak.

City unit spokesman of the Samajwadi Party Saurabh Gupta said, “We condoled the girl’s murder and sought justice for the family. The incident reflects the failure of law and order machinery in the state. Women and girls no longer feel safe on roads even during daytime.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 09:22 IST