Family seeks DNA test of seafarer’s remains killed in Iranian strike, alleges contradictory claims by company

The family of an Indian seafarer killed in an attack off the Oman coast has approached the Bombay High Court seeking DNA testing of the mortal remains, alleging contradictory statements from the company and lack of clarity from authorities. HC to hear plea of Solanki family today over his DNA confirmation today. (HT Photo)

On April 6, the Bombay High Court asked the Directorate General of Shipping, under the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, to clearly state its position on a plea seeking DNA testing of the remains of Dixit Solanki, Live Law reported.

A bench led by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad was told that only “charred bones” could be recovered from the vessel, MKD Vyom, where Solanki worked as an engine room oiler, the report further stated.

Also read | HC to hear plea of Solanki family today over his DNA confirmation

The matter is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday, when the court is expected to pass orders on conducting DNA tests through appropriate government agencies.

Family points to mixed signals The family has alleged inconsistent communication from authorities and the company linked to the vessel.

Counsel representing the family cited an email sent to Solanki’s father by the DG Shipping office in Mumbai on April 6, which itself acknowledged the need for a DNA test. However, when the court asked the authority to clarify its official stand, its counsel sought more time to respond. The matter has now been posted for April 7.

In their petition, the family said they were not given any documents confirming whether a post-mortem examination or DNA identification had been carried out. With no reliable way to establish the identity of the remains, they have urged the court to order DNA testing before proceeding with the last rites, earlier HT reported.

The petition also points to procedural gaps faced by the family. They were informed by the Consulate General of India in Dubai that it did not have the capacity or expertise to collect and preserve DNA samples, and that the process could not be carried out without assistance from local authorities. The Consulate advised them to have the DNA testing done in India after the remains were brought back.

Subsequently, the family approached the Kandivali police for help, but were allegedly told that the authorities could not facilitate the testing. This led them to file a fresh plea before the High Court.

The mortal remains of the 25-year-old reached Mumbai on Sunday, where they were received by his father and sister at the cargo terminal of the airport, PTI reported citing the National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI).

Dixit Solanki was killed on March 4 when an explosive-laden drone boat struck an oil tanker off the Oman coast during the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The Solankis have demanded that all investigation and forensic records to be shared with them.