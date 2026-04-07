MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court will on Tuesday hear a petition filed by the father and sister of seaman Dixit Solanki, 33, who died in a suspected missile or drone attack on oil tanker MT MKD Vyom in the Gulf of Oman, seeking official DNA verification of the mortal remains handed over to them. HC to hear plea of Solanki family today over his DNA confirmation

The plea, filed by Amratlal Solanki and Mitali Solanki through advocate Satish B Talekar, raises serious concerns over the identification of the remains brought to Mumbai on April 5, 35 days after the fatal incident, and seeks written confirmation of post-mortem findings and DNA authentication.

Dixit Solanki, a Kandivali resident working as an oiler in the engine room, died on March 1 after an explosion and fire tore through the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker. The vessel, which had departed Europe on February 8 and was bound for Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia, was struck near the Muscat coast in the Gulf of Oman, a region witnessing heightened maritime tensions linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Official records from India’s Directorate General of Shipping described his death as being caused by “fatal injuries as a result of an exploding projectile”. Reports indicate that the attack, suspected to involve a missile or explosive-laden drone boat, created a breach in the vessel, triggering the blast in the engine room where Solanki was stationed. He was declared dead by the ship’s master, becoming the first reported Indian casualty in the recent escalation of maritime hostilities in the region. The remaining crew, including other Indians, were rescued safely.

However, the circumstances surrounding the repatriation of his remains have led to distress and uncertainty for the family.

Talekar told the court that the family was informed that the body had been completely charred. “It is very difficult to even ascertain, if the remains are that of a man or a woman,” he said, adding that only fragments of skeletal remains had been returned.

In their petition, the family stated that no documentation confirming post-mortem procedures or DNA identification was provided to them. Given the absence of any physical means to identify the remains, they have sought a court directive for DNA testing before performing the last rites.

The plea also highlights the procedural gaps faced by the family. The Consulate General of India in Dubai informed them that it lacked the facilities and expertise to collect and preserve DNA samples, and that without support from local authorities, it could not undertake the process. The Consulate advised the family to conduct DNA testing in India after the remains were repatriated.

Following this, the family approached the Kandivali police for assistance but were allegedly told that the authorities were unable to facilitate the DNA testing, prompting the fresh plea before the high court.

A division bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Akhand has now posted the matter for further hearing on Tuesday, when it is expected to pass orders on conducting DNA tests through appropriate government agencies.