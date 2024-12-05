Faridabad: Gangster out on bail injured in exchange of fire  

A 30-year-old gangster out on bail and living under a false identity was injured in an exchange of fire with police in Haryana’s Faridabad late on Wednesday night, an officer said on Thursday. Vipin Kumar, the gangster wanted in at least 12 cases of robbery and theft, was arrested and hospitalised. Vipin Kumar lived in Faridabad under a false identity. (Sourced)

Police said a crime branch team intercepted Kumar’s vehicle near Chandila Chowk, Greater Faridabad, on Wednesday night based on a tip-off. Kumar attempted to flee, leading to a brief chase that ended when he was cornered after 500 metres due to a dead-end.

Assistant police commissioner (crime) Aman Yadav said that Kumar fired on a police vehicle, prompting retaliation in self defence. “A bullet struck his leg, after which he was overpowered and taken to a civil hospital for treatment,” he said.

Yarav said that Kumar, who is from Bihar and lived in Faridabad Sector 77, is a member of an interstate gang involved in multiple crimes across Faridabad, Noida, and Gurugram. Kumar confessed to his gang’s involvement in electronic shop thefts in Faridabad’s NIT area on the night of December 3. Police said they were tracking other members of Kumar’s gang and their criminal operations.