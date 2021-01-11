Farm law protests: Delhi Traffic Police issue alerts as key roads remain blocked
Delhi Traffic Police issued a series of traffic alerts on Monday, Day 47 of the protests by farmers against the three farm laws, as key routes connecting the national capital to nearby cities continued to be blocked. In their alerts, the traffic police also listed out other routes that commuters can take.
"Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK Road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH-44," the official handle of the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. The Delhi-Haryana Singhu border has emerged as the epicentre of the ongoing protests.
Chilla and Ghazipur borders, both of which connect Delhi to Uttar Pradesh, they said, were open only from one side, for those exiting Delhi for Noida and Ghaziabad respectively. "The Chilla and Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmers protests. Please take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra and Loni borders," the handle tweeted.
"Available Open Borders to Haryana are following-Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajkori NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders," the Delhi Traffic Police further tweeted.
Farmers agitating against the three farm laws have been protesting on Delhi's borders with its neighbouring states since November 26. A total of eight meetings, including one each on January 4 and 8, have failed to resolve the deadlock between the government and farm unions representing the farmers. The ninth round of talks will take place on January 15.
