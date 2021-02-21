Farm laws protests LIVE: Mega rally planned at Barnala on Sunday
- Kisan Mahapanchayats planned by farmers' union leaders, opposition to garner support in favour of repeal of farm laws as protests enter Day 86.
The farmers' protests against the three farm laws have entered into 86th day on Sunday as lawmakers and farmers’ unions representatives fail to reach an agreement on the three laws which were passed during the monsoon session last year.
Farmers’ union leader Rakesh Tikait who represents the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) is set to hold a series of Kisan Mahapanchayats to garner support against the three farm laws. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will also address Kisan Mahapanchayats in the upcoming week.
Samyukta Kisan Morcha, umbrella body of protesting farmer unions, on Saturday also criticised the Centre for rising fuel prices and demanded that the government take steps to ease pressure on common people as well as farmers.
Follow all the updates here:
-
FEB 21, 2021 08:57 AM IST
Barnala gears up for Maha rally
Two farmers' unions are holding the rally at Barnala later today.
-
FEB 21, 2021 08:53 AM IST
BKU Ugrahan wing's Maha Rally aims to put further pressure on govt regarding farm laws
The BKU's Ugrahan wing Twitter handle also shared maps for others to join the rally aimed at creating pressure on the government to repeal the farm laws and address the issues faced by farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Officials suspect Bengal minister may not be blast target
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws protests LIVE: Mega rally planned at Barnala on Sunday
- Kisan Mahapanchayats planned by farmers' union leaders, opposition to garner support in favour of repeal of farm laws as protests enter Day 86.
At 16-hour meet, India, China discuss further disengagement in eastern Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Temperatures likely to rise over NW India in the next 3-4 days
- The maximum temperature in Delhi on Saturday was 27.3 degree C, three degrees above normal and minimum was 10.4, one degree C below normal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On International Mother Language Day, Naidu promotes linguistic diversity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Australian PM Morrison gets Covid-19 vaccine as inoculation rollout starts
Gujarat civic polls 2021: Polling underway in 6 cities, including Ahmedabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 400 girls take part in recruitment drive for J-K Police in Kathua
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Confident of completing housing for all in time’, says Nagendra Nath Sinha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China’s special reps to meet over LAC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Interview| ‘Did not block any welfare scheme, ensured transparency’: Kiran Bedi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
63.5% health staff get shots, govt says drive to run another 5 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unnao poisoning: Minor taken off ventilator
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-defence personnel hit by phishing attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt releases ₹5k cr to meet GST dues of states, total compensation at ₹1L-cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox