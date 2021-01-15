IND USA
Farm laws stir: 'Will not talk to SC-appointed committee,' reiterates farmers' union
Farmers during a protest against farm bills at Singhu Border in New Delhi.(ANI)
india news

Farm laws stir: 'Will not talk to SC-appointed committee,' reiterates farmers' union

Farmers, who are agitating against the farm laws for more than 50 days now, met the government for the ninth time on Friday to discuss the farm laws.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:30 PM IST

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Friday reiterated its stand on the committee constituted by the Supreme Court to resolve the standoff between the farmers and the government over the three farm laws. Speaking after the ninth round of talks with the government, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said, "We will not go to the committee constituted by the Supreme Court. We will talk to the central government only". "Our demands of repealing of the three farm laws and MSP guarantee remain," Tikait added.

Farmers, who are agitating against the farm laws for more than 50 days now, met the government for the ninth time on Friday to discuss the farm laws. However, both sides failed to reach a resolution as farmers remained firm on their demands. The next round of talks will take place on January 19 at 12pm, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed the media after the talks.

The government also suggested farmers form an informal group to finalise proposals detailing their expectations, which can later be discussed further at the formal talks. "We suggested they can form an informal group of people who can understand the laws better and prepare some concrete proposals, detailing what are farmers' expectations and what clauses are problematic for them, which the government can consider with an open mind," the Union agriculture minister said.

Tens of thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting at various borders of Delhi against the farm legislation enacted by Parliament in September last year. They are demanding a complete withdrawal of the laws which has been refused by the government. Instead, it has offered to make amendments. They are also demanding a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) system for the procurement of their crops.

Farmers are protesting against Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

