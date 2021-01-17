IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Farmer union seeks removal of 3 committee members alleging bias, appeals to SC
The demand was raised by Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Lokshakti in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court on Saturday alleging bias against the three members in favour of the farm laws. (PTI PHOTO).
The demand was raised by Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Lokshakti in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court on Saturday alleging bias against the three members in favour of the farm laws. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Farmer union seeks removal of 3 committee members alleging bias, appeals to SC

  • In its response, BKU-Lokshakti through its advocate AP Singh told the Court that the Delhi Police application was unnecessary as Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code is already in place in central Delhi which restricts gathering of five or more persons.
READ FULL STORY
By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:00 AM IST

In a vote of no confidence against the Supreme Court-appointed four-member Committee to resolve farmers’ concerns over the three farm laws, one of the protesting farmers' groups has asked the Supreme Court to remove the three members who remain in the Committee after one of the members, Bhupinder Singh Mann refused to be part of the Committee proceedings.

The demand was raised by Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Lokshakti in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court on Saturday alleging bias against the three members in favour of the farm laws. The affidavit came in response to an application moved by the Delhi Police seeking a stay on any disruption of the Republic Day proceedings by the protesting farmer unions. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde had issued notice on this application last Tuesday and posted the same for hearing on January 18.

In its response, BKU-Lokshakti through its advocate AP Singh told the Court that the Delhi Police application was unnecessary as Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code is already in place in central Delhi which restricts gathering of five or more persons.

The affidavit then proceeded to address its concerns over the composition of the Committee. It said, “The principle of natural justice is going to get violated by forming these persons as members of the Committee. Members appointed by the Supreme Court, how they will hear all the farmers on equal parameters when they have already supported these three farm Law.” Instead, the farmer union has requested appointment of a former Supreme Court judge along with farm leaders of protesting farmer unions.

The Court had on January 12 formed a four-member Committee to hear out the protesting farmers and submit a report to the Court after eight weeks. The members were Bhupinder Singh Mann (National President, BKU and All India Kisan Coordination Committee), Pramod Kumar Joshi (Agricultural Economist, Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute), Ashok Gulati, Agricultural Economist and Former Chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, and Anil Ghanwat, President, Shetkari Sanghatana. The Committee was to hold its first sitting by January 22. The Court directed the Committee to listen to the grievances of the farmers on the farm laws as also the views of the Government and make recommendations.

Two days later, Mann refused to join the Committee proceedings in solidarity with the farmer protests leaving just three members. The response by BKU-Lokshakti referred to news clippings where the three members had openly supported the farm laws and criticized protesting farmers of being misled by political parties.

“When all committee members appointed by the Supreme Court are already in favour of these three farm laws and already support the laws made and passed by the Central government without enough discussion with farmers, then how can they make fair report without any bias before the Court,” the BKU-Lokshakti said.

The union requested the Court to “remove all three members from the committee” and appoint persons who would prepare the report on basis of “mutual harmony” and who can “think about the interest of farmers with impartiality, trust and goodwill.” The union requested the Court to appoint independent, impartial persons such as former Supreme Court judge and include within the Committee the President of BKU-Lokshakti among other farmers’ organization leaders participating in the protests.

The apex court on Tuesday had stayed the implementation of the three laws in question, namely Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

While passing the order, the bench, also comprising of Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said, “While we may not stifle a peaceful protest, we think that this extraordinary order of stay of implementation of the farm laws will be perceived as an achievement of the purpose of such protest at least for the present and will encourage the farmers bodies to convince their members to get back to their livelihood, both in order to protect their own lives and health and in order to protect the lives and properties of others.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was conferred with the "Sahitya Gaurav Samman"(HT Photo)
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was conferred with the "Sahitya Gaurav Samman"(HT Photo)
india news

Union education minister Pokhriyal honoured by Canada's Hindi Writers Guild

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:34 AM IST
Nishank was conferred with the "Sahitya Gaurav Samman" in the presence of the Governor through a virtual programme, a Raj Bhawan press release here said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP MP Sharma got vaccinated at his Kailash Hospital in Noida Sector 27 at 11am. (Image via Twitter)
BJP MP Sharma got vaccinated at his Kailash Hospital in Noida Sector 27 at 11am. (Image via Twitter)
india news

393 health workers vaccinated in Noida, Mahesh Sharma among first MPs to get jab

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:29 AM IST
BJP MP Sharma, who is also a doctor, got vaccinated at his Kailash Hospital in Noida Sector 27 at 11 am, hospital spokesperson V B Joshi told PTI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The SC had on January 12 formed a four-member committee to hear the grievances of the farmers and submit a report in eight weeks.(PTI)
The SC had on January 12 formed a four-member committee to hear the grievances of the farmers and submit a report in eight weeks.(PTI)
india news

Farm union asks Supreme Court to change panel members

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:09 AM IST
In an affidavit filed before the SC, the BKU said, “The principle of natural justice is going to get violated by forming these persons as members. Members appointed by the Supreme Court, how they will hear farmers on equal parameters when they have already supported these three farm Law.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
OTT platforms in India reach around 40 million customers and make up a market worth around Rs.3000 crore.(MINT_PRINT)
OTT platforms in India reach around 40 million customers and make up a market worth around Rs.3000 crore.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Laws for self-regulation of news, OTT platforms on anvil

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:00 AM IST
According to government officials familiar with the matter, the issue of self-regulation in digital media was taken up at the highest levels this month and ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided to frame an overarching statute under which digital media can regulate itself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recounted India’s journey through the Covid-19-induced lockdown and the process of evacuating millions of Indians stranded abroad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recounted India’s journey through the Covid-19-induced lockdown and the process of evacuating millions of Indians stranded abroad
india news

PM Modi targets Pakistan for Covid-19 crisis management

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:50 AM IST
The PM’s remark was a veiled attack on Pakistan which had initially refused to airlift its people from China’s Wuhan, the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020. Authorities in Pakistan had cited “larger interests” to defend its decision.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As many as 20 ITBP personnel were vaccinated Saturday( HT photo)
As many as 20 ITBP personnel were vaccinated Saturday( HT photo)
india news

Over 3,000 personnel get Covid vaccine

By Rahul Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:20 AM IST
All earmarked military hospitals have been supplied with the first consignment of doses and the vaccination drive will gather momentum in the coming days, said a second official. Sepoy Sunil Das from the Army Medical Corps was the first one to receive the shot in Leh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram
Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram
india news

‘Not the time to lower your guard’

By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:08 AM IST
“It is a good beginning. But it is not the time to lower our guard,” Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram said. The government has warned recipients of the vaccine to ensure that the virus doesn’t spread before the second dose of the vaccine is given.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Additionally, 3,429 people were vaccinated in defence institutions.(@adgpi/Twitter)
Additionally, 3,429 people were vaccinated in defence institutions.(@adgpi/Twitter)
india news

Vaccine drive held smoothly, no serious side effects: Govt

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:59 AM IST
As opposed to the target of vaccinating about 300,000 people on the first day, according to the health ministry’s data, 191,181 health care workers were vaccinated at 3,351 centres. There were 16,755 personnel involved in the vaccination programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The concerns surfaced on Saturday, when at least two doctors groups – the Tamil Nadu doctors’ association and a group of doctors in Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia hospital – indicated they were reluctant to take Covaxin.(HT_PRINT)
The concerns surfaced on Saturday, when at least two doctors groups – the Tamil Nadu doctors’ association and a group of doctors in Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia hospital – indicated they were reluctant to take Covaxin.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Experts warn against partial immunity, mutation risks

By Binayak Dasgupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:47 AM IST
The two experts also said that it is important to ensure that immunisation programmes avoid controversy that could fuel vaccine scepticism. For instance, the approval to a vaccine without efficacy data “was not a good idea”, according to John P Moore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“India is one of the largest ecosystems in the world. Today, more than 41,000 startups are engaged in India and involved in different types of initiatives."PM Modi said.(PTI)
“India is one of the largest ecosystems in the world. Today, more than 41,000 startups are engaged in India and involved in different types of initiatives."PM Modi said.(PTI)
india news

PM Modi unveils 1k-cr fund for startups

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:29 AM IST
“This fund will help in the launch of new start-ups and their growth,” the PM said at Prarambh, the startup India international summit jointly organised by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) and the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Co-WIN app is meant to facilitate real-time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualised tracking of beneficiaries, besides assisting programme managers across national, state, and district levels.(AFP)
The Co-WIN app is meant to facilitate real-time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualised tracking of beneficiaries, besides assisting programme managers across national, state, and district levels.(AFP)
india news

Process goes manual at several locations

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:39 AM IST
Due to difficulties in uploading data on the app, which has been developed by the central government to monitor and track the inoculation process, health care workers in some districts had to put up information about the vaccine recipients on the digital platform manually.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manish Kumar said it wasn’t a coincidence that he was a part of the first batch of frontline staffers at the premier AIIMS to be vaccinated, all of whom received a jab of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.(REUTERS)
Manish Kumar said it wasn’t a coincidence that he was a part of the first batch of frontline staffers at the premier AIIMS to be vaccinated, all of whom received a jab of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.(REUTERS)
india news

Manish Kumar first to take shot in Delhi

By shiv sunny, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:20 AM IST
Manish Kumar on Saturday emerged as the face of a months-long global effort against time to develop an inoculation against the infection that has killed over two million people. He said he always believed in the efficacy and safety of the vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No comments were made on the reports that many doctors expressed apprehension about taking the Covaxin shot.(Bloomberg Photo )
No comments were made on the reports that many doctors expressed apprehension about taking the Covaxin shot.(Bloomberg Photo )
india news

Concerns over Covaxin as some cite ‘lack of data’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:14 AM IST
The controversy escalated during the day as reports said those receiving Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin were asked to sign consent forms before being inoculated because the jab had been allowed by the government in “clinical trial mode”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The drive began simultaneously across dedicated vaccination centres set up across the country, where doses of Covishield and indigenously developed Covaxin were administered to people.
The drive began simultaneously across dedicated vaccination centres set up across the country, where doses of Covishield and indigenously developed Covaxin were administered to people.
india news

Shielded and vaccinated: India begins mammoth immunisation drive

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:04 AM IST
According to data compiled from states by HT, 200,297 people were vaccinated. The number was shy of the 300,000 that was being estimated but still far higher than what was recorded by any country on its first day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Employees welcome health workers carrying Covid vaccines at a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday.( Bloomberg)
Employees welcome health workers carrying Covid vaccines at a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday.( Bloomberg)
india news

Nation receives a shot in the arm

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh, Ranchi, Kolkata, Jaipur, New Delhi, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Union Health ministry figures showed that roughly 191,181 people received doses at 3,351 sites. This was short of the 300,000-plus target but still well above numbers recorded by any other country on the first day of inoculation
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP